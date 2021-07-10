- Researchers recently investigated links between colon cancer risk and exposure to lower levels of ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation from sunlight.
- The scientists focused on this relationship in different age groups.
- The results suggest that the risk of colon cancer is significantly higher for individuals over 45 years who have less exposure to UVB radiation.
- The researchers say their findings support the need for public health programs to prevent vitamin D deficiency at national and global levels.
Colorectal cancer, which is also called colon cancer, occurs in the large intestine or rectum. The condition usually begins with abnormal growths called polyps.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer with over
Risk factors for colorectal cancer include
According to an older study, exposure to UVB radiation from sunlight supplies men with no underlying health conditions around
Understanding how exposure to UVB radiation affects the risk of colorectal cancer in different age groups could help researchers understand the long-term effects of vitamin D deficiency, screen for at-risk individuals, and develop preventive healthcare strategies.
Scientists from the University of California, San Diego, recently conducted a study investigating the link between age, exposure to UVB radiation from sunlight, and incidence of colorectal cancer.
Their findings suggest that less UVB exposure increases the risk of developing colorectal cancer in older age groups than younger ones. After controlling for various factors, they found the relationship to be particularly significant for people 45 years and above.
“Differences in UVB light accounted for a large amount of the variation we saw in colorectal cancer rates, especially for people over age 45,” explained Raphael Cuomo, co-author of the study, “Although this is still preliminary evidence, it may be that older individuals, in particular, may reduce their risk of colorectal cancer by correcting deficiencies in vitamin D.”
The study appears in
The scientists used data from the Global Cancer (GLOBOCAN) database via a data visualization tool developed by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). The data provided age-stratified incidence rates of colorectal cancer in 186 countries in 2018.
The scientists also used data collected in April 2017 from the
To make their analysis more comprehensive, they accounted for additional factors. These included skin pigmentation, smoking prevalence, life expectancy, GDP per capita, urbanization, and animal consumption. They also factored in measurements of vitamin D taken from blood tests in the different countries.
In their analysis, they split incidence rates of colorectal cancer into different age groups: 0–14, 15–29, 30–44, 45–59, 60–74, and 75 years and above.
After controlling for all the above factors, the researchers found that the risk of colorectal cancer was higher in those over 45 years who had lower exposure to UVB radiation.
To explain their results, the researchers say that vitamin D plays a protective role at different stages of cancer by regulating cadherins, which are a group of proteins that protect the space in between cells from harmful agents that could lead to cancer progression.
Short bursts of vitamin D deficiency may have little impact on the body’s regulation of cadherins. However, when the effects of vitamin D deficiency compound over time, they may increase the risk of colorectal cancer.
According to the researchers, this may explain why rates of colorectal cancer increase faster after 45 years under low exposure to UVB radiation, as the consequences of vitamin D deficiency have longer to accumulate.
The researchers conclude that their findings support the need for public health programs to avoid vitamin D deficiency at national and global levels. Future research, they say, could aim to identify different cancer types that improve with vitamin D supplementation.
They note, however, that UVB is not a perfect proxy of vitamin D levels and that their study failed to account for important factors that could have influenced their results, including vitamin D supplementation, clothing cover, and altitude.
Moreover, they note that there were inherent limitations in their estimates of colorectal rates for some countries. The researchers said that they sometimes used a neighboring country’s colorectal cancer estimates where data for a country was unavailable.
Medical News Today spoke with
However, overall, McCullough concludes:
“Regardless of potential associations of vitamin D deficiency and colorectal cancer and other health outcomes, it is important to maintain adequate blood levels of vitamin D for bone health.” She also reminds us that “excessive UVB radiation is a major risk factor for skin cancer. There are other ways to get vitamin D, including diet and supplements.”