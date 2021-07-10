Share on Pinterest A new study looks at the relationship between sun exposure, age, and colon cancer. Karen Cornelius/EyeEm/Getty Images

Researchers recently investigated links between colon cancer risk and exposure to lower levels of ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation from sunlight.

The scientists focused on this relationship in different age groups.

The results suggest that the risk of colon cancer is significantly higher for individuals over 45 years who have less exposure to UVB radiation.

The researchers say their findings support the need for public health programs to prevent vitamin D deficiency at national and global levels.

Colorectal cancer, which is also called colon cancer, occurs in the large intestine or rectum. The condition usually begins with abnormal growths called polyps.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer with over 1.93 million new cases worldwide in 2020. It is also the second most common cause of cancer deaths worldwide and was responsible for 935,000 deaths in 2020.

Risk factors for colorectal cancer include obesity , a sedentary lifestyle , and diets that are high in fat and red meat . Studies have also shown that low vitamin D levels are a potential risk factor for colorectal cancer and that chronic vitamin D deficiency produces molecular changes that increase cancer risk .

According to an older study, exposure to UVB radiation from sunlight supplies men with no underlying health conditions around 80% of their vitamin D needs. In 2013, researchers found a link between UVB exposure and incidence of colorectal cancer. However, the study did not investigate how UVB exposure affects colorectal cancer risk among different age groups.

Understanding how exposure to UVB radiation affects the risk of colorectal cancer in different age groups could help researchers understand the long-term effects of vitamin D deficiency, screen for at-risk individuals, and develop preventive healthcare strategies.

Scientists from the University of California, San Diego, recently conducted a study investigating the link between age, exposure to UVB radiation from sunlight, and incidence of colorectal cancer.

Their findings suggest that less UVB exposure increases the risk of developing colorectal cancer in older age groups than younger ones. After controlling for various factors, they found the relationship to be particularly significant for people 45 years and above.

“Differences in UVB light accounted for a large amount of the variation we saw in colorectal cancer rates, especially for people over age 45,” explained Raphael Cuomo, co-author of the study, “Although this is still preliminary evidence, it may be that older individuals, in particular, may reduce their risk of colorectal cancer by correcting deficiencies in vitamin D.”