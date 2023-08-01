Each year 36.6 per 100,000 men and women are diagnosed with colorectal cancer, and 13.1 per 100,000 men and women die from this cancer.

“We know that mortality from colorectal cancer is high,” Dr. Omar Atiq, ACP President , told Medical News Today. “We want to reduce that mortality. Screening can accomplish that in the right population. We believe we can have a positive effect on reducing mortality from colon cancer by screening more people in accordance with the ACP guidelines.”

ACP’s updated guidelines are intended to help physicians determine the optimal time to screen adults who are at average risk for colorectal cancer and who do not show symptoms.

“All the evidence suggests the best benefit-risk ratio is actually from 65 to 75 but there is also significant benefit from age 55 to 65,” Dr. Atiq stated.

“However, when you go below age 50 the benefit-risk ratio changes because of the relatively low incidence of colon cancer in that population. We did not see good evidence for the relative benefit being overwhelming in that category. Therefore, one of the issues that we want to highlight is increased colorectal screening amongst average Americans at most risk. And in order to do that, we want to be as rigorous and evidence-based as we can so we target the right population.”

Choosing the right screening age will allow clinicians to help more patients.

“When you increase the screening age without good data to show benefit you not only dilute the percentage of patients that you are able to help, but you also increase the number of people you screen who are less likely to benefit and increase their risk,” Dr. Atiq added.

In reference to the second guideline and not screening adults aged 45-49, “the only potential harm using non-invasive tests is false positives leading to unnecessary colonoscopy. Colonoscopy has a very low rate of perforation but perforation is a severe complication which can lead to emergency surgery,” said Dr. Anton Bilchik, Ph.D., surgical oncologist, chief of medicine, and Director of the Gastrointestinal and Hepatobiliary Program at Saint John’s Cancer Institute in Santa Monica, CA.

In addition, “there may be patients who want to be screened outside recommended screening ages,” Dr. Atiq explained. “It is our role as physicans to talk to them about the relative risk and relative benefit. The risk can be bleeding, perforation, discomfort, radiation exposure, false positive findings requiring further unnecessary intervention, depending on the procedure employed.”

For the third guideline and stopping screening for colorectal cancer in asymptomatic average-risk adults older than 75 years or in asymptomatic average-risk adults with a life expectancy of 10 years or less, “it is very unlikely to detect a colon cancer in an adult over age 75 provided regular screening has been performed starting age 50,” Dr. Bilchik explained. “A life expectancy of 10 years or less generally means that a diagnosis of colon cancer by colonoscopy is unlikely to change that life expectancy.”