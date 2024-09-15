Now researchers from Bar-Ilan University in Israel are helping to shed some light on a possible cause for IBD in a new study recently published in the journal ScienceAdvances that reports antibiotics may damage the protective mucus layer of the gut, potentially raising a person’s risk for IBD.

There is currently no cure for IBD and scientists are still not sure what the exact cause of the condition is.

As of 2019, about 4.9 million people around the world were living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) — a chronic illness affecting the digestive tract.

For this study, researchers used a mouse model of IBD with advanced techniques such as RNA sequencing , machine learning , and mucus secretion measurement to see how the antibiotics affected them.

“Unlike many other environmental factors, this is one that can be tested in the lab in a well-controlled fashion,” Bel told Medical News Today.

According to Shai Bel, PhD , principal investigator at the Azreili Faculty of Medicine at Bar-Ilan University in Israel and lead author of this study, the team decided to specifically examine antibiotic use and its potential impact on IBD risk because recent epidemiological studies have identified a strong link between antibiotic use and risk of developing IBD, in a dose-dependent manner.

At the study’s conclusion, Bel and his team found that antibiotics such as ampicillin , metronidazole , neomycin , and vancomycin damaged the protective mucus layer in the digestive tract, allowing bacteria to penetrate and potentially increasing gut inflammation risk.

“We always thought that antibiotics harm only bacteria and not us, but our new research has found that antibiotics directly affect the cells in our intestine,” Bel said. “This effect prevents our cells from secreting protective mucus, which can lead to penetration of bacteria into our tissues. In time, this persistence of bacteria where they are not supposed to be will trigger the body to activate an inflammatory response, which is the hallmark of IBD.”

Additionally, scientists found the negative impact of antibiotics on the intestine’s mucus barrier was not due to changes in the gut microbiome, but rather alterations directly to the intestinal wall cells responsible for mucus production.

“We were very surprised that antibiotics can affect mammals directly,” Bel added. “This is not common knowledge. Indeed, the vast use of antibiotics in medicine and agriculture is based on this assumption, which we discovered is wrong.”