A recent study concludes that the four most common human coronaviruses follow distinct seasonal patterns. Share on Pinterest A new study tracks the seasonality of human coronaviruses. A recent study by the University of Michigan School of Public Health in Ann Arbor tracked a group of participants over 8 years. The team looked in detail at the prevalence of the four most common human coronaviruses in the population. The research, which now appears in The Journal of Infectious Diseases, shines a light on an understudied aspect of coronaviruses and may prove valuable for scientists trying to make sense of the current pandemic.

Coronaviruses old and new Over the past 20 years, researchers have primarily focused on a handful of coronaviruses that emerged from animals and transmitted to humans. These have typically resulted in more severe respiratory illnesses or posed a threat of pandemic, including SARS-CoV-1, which emerged in the early 2000s, and MERS-CoV, which emerged in 2012. SARS-CoV-2 also emerged from animals and transmitted to humans. However, coronaviruses have circulated in human populations for decades, and they tend to be associated with less severe illnesses. The researchers wanted to look in more detail at these older coronaviruses because they are relatively understudied compared with influenza, rhinoviruses, and other coronaviruses that have emerged in recent years.

8 years of data To do so, the team drew on data from a longitudinal study of households receiving primary care from the University of Michigan Health Care System. This original study, called the Household Influenza Vaccine Evaluation (HIVE), is investigating respiratory illnesses in households with children. It has been running since 2010. In the 8 years that the present study focused on, HIVE participant numbers varied from 895–1,441. Participants in the study tended to be younger than the general population, primarily because the study stipulated that households needed to contain children to participate. Participants would regularly report any symptoms of respiratory illness. Researchers carried out follow-up interviews to gather additional information and take swabs to determine the precise illness present. For the first 4 years, surveillance only occurred during the typical influenza season, of fall through to spring. However, since 2014, the researchers have been conducting surveillance all year round.