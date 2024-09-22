Cynomolgus monkeys (Macaca fascicularis) are a suitable model for aging studies because, like other nonhuman primates, their physiological and functional characteristics resemble those of humans.

Their study, published in Cell , details the researchers’ nearly three-and-a-half-year study on the effects of metformin on the bodies of cynomolgus monkeys .

The study was carried out by teams from several institutions, including the Institute of Zoology and the Beijing Institute of Genomics, both part of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

In this new research, experts in China, along with U.S. colleagues, have discovered that administering the diabetes drug metformin to cynomolgus monkeys can slow aging across multiple organs, including the brain.

Its mechanism involves improving insulin sensitivity , reducing inflammation and promoting cellular repair processes, all important factors in aging .

Metformin , a drug traditionally used to treat type 2 diabetes , has garnered significant attention for its potential anti-aging effects.

Studies evaluating the effects of metformin on rodents, flies, and worms have reported signs of rejuvenation, and human studies have indicated that metformin can delay the onset of age‐related diseases.

In this new study, the researchers conducted a 40-month investigation with 36 monkeys aimed at better understanding metformin’s effects on biological aging in mammals.

The team administered the drug daily to a group of the animals over the 40-month period.

They collected tissue samples from multiple organs, conducted brain imaging, and performed physical and cognitive tests at intervals throughout the study to assess changes in biological age at the cellular level.

The research team found evidence that biological aging slowed down in several organs, including the kidneys, lungs and skin, by 4.9, 5.1, and 2.6 years respectively.