- In a new study conducted in cynomolgus monkeys, researchers have shown that metformin, a medication used to treat type 2 diabetes, can slow aging in multiple organs, including the brain.
- Over a three-and-a-half-year period, they found that monkeys treated with metformin showed reduced age-related decline, with some exhibiting a six-year regression in certain aging indicators.
- While the study suggests promising anti-aging benefits, there is a need for further research, including human trials, to further explore the drug’s potential.
Metformin, a drug traditionally used to treat type 2 diabetes, has garnered significant attention for its potential anti-aging effects.
Its mechanism involves improving insulin sensitivity, reducing inflammation and promoting cellular repair processes, all important factors in aging.
In this new research, experts in China, along with U.S. colleagues, have discovered that administering the diabetes drug metformin to cynomolgus monkeys can slow aging across multiple organs, including the brain.
The study was carried out by teams from several institutions, including the Institute of Zoology and the Beijing Institute of Genomics, both part of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
Their study, published in
Cynomolgus monkeys (Macaca fascicularis) are a suitable model for aging studies because, like other nonhuman primates, their physiological and functional characteristics resemble those of humans.
In this new study, the researchers conducted a 40-month investigation with 36 monkeys aimed at better understanding metformin’s effects on biological aging in mammals.
The team administered the drug daily to a group of the animals over the 40-month period.
They collected tissue samples from multiple organs, conducted brain imaging, and performed physical and cognitive tests at intervals throughout the study to assess changes in biological age at the cellular level.
The research team found evidence that biological aging slowed down in several organs, including the kidneys, lungs and skin, by 4.9, 5.1, and 2.6 years respectively.
The research team also employed machine learning models to create a multi-dimensional framework for assessing aging in primate tissues and organs, enabling a precise evaluation of metformin’s systemic anti-aging effects.
Most notably, the researchers observed a significant impact on brain aging.
All the monkeys experienced a reduction in age-related decline, with some showing brain age indicators resembling those of monkeys six years younger.
Metformin also preserved brain structure and improved cognitive function, likely due to its activation of Nrf2, a protein known for its anti-oxidative properties.
This discovery offers scientific insight into metformin’s
The geroprotective effect was especially pronounced in the brain’s frontal lobe and the liver.
Their analyses revealed that metformin significantly slowed the aging of some neural cells and liver hepatocytes.
It’s important to note that the researchers acknowledged the limitations of their study, including its focus on a single gender, and a lack of human trials to confirm the findings and understand the wider side effects.
Ryan Doyle, DDS, a doctor of dental surgery, who was not involved in this research, noted that the findings that metformin “can reduce aging in multiple organs, including the brain, are promising and open up new avenues for understanding how we can potentially slow down the aging process and reduce disease risk.”
“If metformin can indeed slow aging and reduce inflammation, it might help in managing age-related diseases more effectively.”
— Ryan Doyle, DDS
Anecdotally, Doyle highlighted “patients on metformin often report fewer dental issues and healthier gums, which aligns with the idea that reducing inflammation and slowing cell aging could benefit oral health as well.”
This research may have significance because the aging process in monkeys share similarities with humans, particularly in terms of cellular function and metabolic health.
If these findings translate to humans, it could mean that metformin has the potential to delay the onset of age-related diseases, improve organ function and enhance overall longevity.
However, while these early results are promising, more research is needed to determine if the same effects occur in humans.
Clinical trials and long-term studies will be essential in understanding how metformin influences human aging and if it can safely be used as a longevity treatment.
Thomas Jeneby, MD, board certified plastic surgeon in San Antonio, Texas, who was also not involved in this research, described similar anecdotal reports, saying, “as a plastic surgeon with nearly two decades of experience, I’ve observed that lifestyle choices significantly impact aging and overall health.”
“The findings that metformin may reduce aging in multiple organs, including the brain, suggest that its benefits could extend beyond blood sugar control. While more studies are needed, integrating metformin or similar drugs with healthy lifestyle choices could offer a new avenue for promoting longevity and reducing age-related diseases.”
— Thomas Jeneby, MD