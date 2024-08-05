Share on Pinterest Scientists are exploring using rapamycin to delay ovarian aging. Gemma can fly/Stocksy

As women age, the number and quality of their eggs reduces, leading to a decline in fertility.

At menopause, which generally occurs at about the age of 51, ovulation stops, and a woman can no longer conceive a child.

Alongside this, the risk of several health conditions, including cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, cognitive decline and dementia, increases.

Now, a pilot study has found that a common drug, rapamycin, may delay ovarian aging, extending fertility and delaying the onset of menopause.

The research suggests that the treatment might even have other anti-aging benefits.

Many people are now delaying having children until they are in their 30s. However, decreasing fertility at this age means that those above the age of 35 may find it more difficult to get pregnant than younger people.

Women are born with around 2 million immature eggs in their ovaries. Starting at puberty, one or more of these eggs will mature each month, and be released at ovulation. Menopause occurs when no more immature eggs mature and ovulation ceases.

A woman in her 20s has an 85% chance of conceiving within one year; by the age of 35, that chance has declined to 66%, and by 40 to 44%. These changes are due to the effects of aging on the ovaries and eggs.

Rapamycin, also known as sirolimus and sold under the brand name Rapamune, is a drug that is currently approved as an anti-rejection treatment after transplants and as an anti-cancer therapy. However, it is now also being hailed as a potential anti-aging drug. Studies in mice have shown that rapamycin both increases lifespan and delays the onset of many age-related diseases.

Other studies in mice have shown that short-term treatment with the drug can increase the lifetime of the ovaries , both by preserving the follicles and improving the quality of the ova.

Now, a pilot study in 50 women, that has not been peer-reviewed, has reported that a weekly dose of rapamycin could delay ovarian aging by as much as 20%. The researchers are now continuing the study with a larger cohort of women.