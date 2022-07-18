Share on Pinterest Pixel Stories/Stocksy Researchers investigated whether triptans, commonly-used migraine drugs, induce weight loss in obese mice.

They found that the drugs tested led to weight loss and improved glucose homeostasis in obese mice.

The findings suggest a possible new target for weight loss therapies. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , around 42% of people in the United States live with obesity, a condition linked to an increased risk of multiple health conditions like cardiovascular disease , cancer , and type 2 diabetes. Obesity is also associated with an increased risk of death from COVID-19. Excessive caloric intake is known as the leading cause of weight gain. While researchers have identified obesity-linked genes and neural circuits linked to regulating satiety and food intake, until now, drug targets have remained scarce. Since the 1960s, researchers have investigated the central serotonin system (5-HT) as a possible target for weight loss medications. Eventually, drugs were developed that targeted 5-HT 2C receptors (Htr2c). Examples included fen-phen and lorcaserin (Belviq) , but both have since been withdrawn due to serious side effects. Nevertheless, there are 14 other serotonin receptors, for which research is still ongoing to determine whether they affect appetite. Further research into these receptors could help researchers develop drugs to reduce appetite in people with obesity.

Effect of triptans on weight loss New research has found that triptans, a drug class widely used to treat acute migraine and cluster headaches, may also reduce weight in obese mice by targeting the serotonin 1B receptor (Htr1b) . The study was recently published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine. For the study, the researchers tested six prescription triptans on mice. They administered the drugs after an 18-hour fast and measured their post-fast food intake. They found that four of the six triptans suppressed fasting-induced hunger and that frovatriptan yielded the strongest effect. To find out how frovatriptan impacted food intake and weight, the researchers engineered mice to lack either Htr1b or Htr2c, the serotonin receptor targeted by fen-phen and lorcaserin. Frovatriptan had no effect in mice without Htr1b. However, it continued to affect mice who lacked Htr2c. The findings confirmed that the drug works by acting on Htr1b and not Htr2c. The researchers next tested frovatriptan’s anti-obesity effects in diet-induced obese mice. To do so, they fed male mice a high fat diet for 7 weeks. The mice were then separated into two groups and treated with either frovatriptan or a saline solution while still fed a high fat diet. They found that a daily dose of frovatriptan reduced body weight by an average of 3.58% within 24 days. Meanwhile, mice that were administered the saline solution experienced an average weight gain of 5.83% over the same period. Mice infused with frovatriptan for 2 weeks experienced similar weight loss effects compared to controls. In addition, magnetic resonance analyses revealed that frovatriptan infusion reduced fat mass, but not lean mass, after 14 days. Frovatriptan-treated mice also exhibited improved glucose homeostasis in a glucose tolerance test. “This is an interesting study that found that frovatriptan reduced appetite, food intake, and body weight in mice,” Dr. Glen D. Solomon, MACP, FRCP, professor and chair at the Department of Internal Medicine and Neurology at Wright State University, not involved in the study, told Medical News Today. “If this study shows similar results in humans, it will offer another therapy for managing obesity. With the epidemic of obesity in Western culture, any effective therapy is welcome. Cost remains a major limitation in prescribing drugs for obesity. If a low cost generic medication were available, it could have a significant benefit to society.”

– Dr. Glen D. Solomon, MACP, FRCP