Share on Pinterest Luis Alvarez/Getty Images

A clinical trial funded by the National Institute of Health (NIH) revealed there is no significant difference in the effectiveness of furosemide and torsemide, two heart failure drugs, when it comes to patient survival times.

Despite furosemide being the loop diuretic that is most frequently used in heart failure patients, some studies had indicated that torsemide may be more effective.

Now, this new trial, which is one of the biggest investigations of common medications for heart failure, tries to settle the debate about which drug is better for patients with heart failure who face a heightened risk of mortality.

Heart failure is when the heart struggles to pump sufficient blood throughout the body.

There are currently more than 6 million adults in the United States who have heart failure, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

That number is expected to rise to more than 8 million by 2030.

Previous research has shown that the medication torsemide potentially had an edge over furosemide in decreasing heart failure-related fatalities, but this issue had yet to be definitively settled.

Now, results from a new clinical trial not only offer immediate clinical implications but also emphasize the urgent need for more effective, life-saving treatments for people with heart failure.

Funded by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) within NIH, the study has been published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

As diuretics or “water pills,” both torsemide and furosemide help alleviate congestion and respiratory issues caused by fluid accumulation.

Furosemide, discovered decades ago, remains the most commonly prescribed diuretic for heart failure treatment, while torsemide is a relatively newer medication.