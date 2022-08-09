Share on Pinterest Researchers say artificial intelligence systems may be able to spot hard-to-see cancerous lesions in people with IBD. Rebecca Conway/Getty Images Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) has no cure and affects 6 to 8 million people globally.

People with IBD have a higher risk of developing colorectal cancer.

Researchers from Okayama University developed an artificial intelligence (AI) system to help doctors better identify potentially cancerous lesions in the large intestine. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) affects between 6 to 8 million people globally . People with IBD have a much higher risk of developing colorectal cancer due to chronic inflammation of the large intestine or colon. Inflammation in the large intestine makes it difficult for doctors to clearly view potentially cancerous lesions through an endoscopy. For this reason, clinicians may turn to biopsies , which are invasive and have risks. To help provide another option, a team of researchers from Okayama University in Japan has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) system to help doctors more accurately classify these lesions in a less invasive way. The new study was recently published in the Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

What is IBD? IBD refers to two main conditions: ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. Ulcerative colitis is a disease that causes inflammation in the colon or large intestine. The lining of the colon becomes so inflamed that ulcers form, causing abdominal pain, diarrhea, and other symptoms. Crohn’s disease causes inflammation in any part of the digestive tract. Symptoms of Crohn’s disease include pain where inflammation is occurring in the digestive tract as well as ulcers, diarrhea, anemia, and weight loss. Diagnosis of IBD many times includes a colonoscopy or endoscopy. There is currently no cure for IBD. Current treatments aim to reduce symptoms and prevent complications such as colon cancer, malnutrition, and bowel obstruction .

AI and IBD For this pilot study, researchers from Okayama University wanted to see how well the AI system they developed measured up to standard endoscopy in classifying lesions in people with IBD. These lesions called IBD neoplasia are areas of abnormal cell growth that may or may not cause cancer. First, the research team trained the AI system using 862 endoscopic images of 99 IBD lesions from people with IBD. The images were dated between 2003 and 2021 from two different hospitals. Next, researchers asked endoscopists with more than 8 years of experience in gastrointestinal endoscopy to analyze the images and classify the lesions into two types. One of those types can sometimes cause a doctor to recommend a proctocolectomy — the surgical removal of the majority of the large intestine. Through the pilot study, scientists found the AI system provided an image-based diagnostic ability of 64% sensitivity, 89% specificity, and 80% accuracy. The AI system also had a lesion-based diagnostic ability of 74% sensitivity, 85% specificity, and 80% accuracy. Additionally, researchers found the AI system had a 79% accuracy rate when diagnosing the lesion images, while the human endoscopists had a 77% accuracy rate. “We have successfully prototyped an AI model to determine the degree of malignancy for inflammatory bowel disease-related tumors,” Dr. Hideaki Kinugasa, assistant professor at the Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Okayama University Graduate School of Medicine, Dentistry, and Pharmaceutical Sciences in Okayama, Japan, and lead author of this study, told Medical News Today. “Our AI system is valuable enough to contribute to the next generation of clinical practice.”