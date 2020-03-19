New research in rhesus monkeys suggests that contracting SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, could protect against repeat infection. Share on Pinterest New research in animals suggests that contracting the new coronavirus may protect the body from reinfection. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. Some recent reports have suggested that COVID-19 can reoccur in people after they have recovered from the disease. However, the available scientific evidence has not confirmed that there is a risk of reinfection with SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. In a new study, which appears as a preprint on the scientific server bioRxiv, a team of researchers used rhesus macaques to explore the potential for COVID-19 reoccurrence. The investigation, which has not yet been peer reviewed, involved reexposing the monkeys to SARS-CoV-2 after their symptoms had disappeared. Linlin Bao, from the Beijing Key Laboratory for Animal Models of Emerging and Reemerging Infectious Diseases, is the first author of the paper. The CDC recommends that people wear cloth face masks any time they are in a public setting. This will help slow the spread of the virus from people who do not know that they have contracted it, including those who are asymptomatic. People should wear cloth face masks while continuing to practice physical distancing. Note: It is critical that surgical masks and N95 respirators are reserved for healthcare workers.

Rhesus macaques receiving SARS-CoV-2 Bao and colleagues infected four adult Chinese rhesus macaques with SARS-CoV-2 using tissue culture infectious doses. They measured the monkeys’ body weight and temperature and took X-rays, sera samples, and nasal, throat, and anal swabs from the animals. The monkeys each weighed 3–5 kilograms at the start of the study, and three of the four lost 200–400 grams after the initial infection. The monkeys also briefly exhibited other clinical signs of the illness, such as a loss of appetite, increased respiration rate, and hunched posture. The scientists measured the monkeys’ viral loads using respiratory and anal swabs. The viral loads reflected on nasal and pharyngeal swabs peaked 3 days after the initial infection, while those measured from anal swabs showed a similar peak, at 3 days. The viral loads then declined. The euthanasia and necropsy of one of the monkeys revealed that the virus had made its way into the nose, pharynx, and lungs — as well as the gut, spinal cord, heart, skeletal muscle, and bladder. The majority of the lesions occurred in the lungs, causing mild to moderate interstitial pneumonia. To longitudinally track the characteristics after reinfection, the researchers measured the antibodies that the remaining three animals had naturally built up in response to the initial infection. They did so at days 14, 21, and 28 after the first infection. X-rays revealed no abnormalities at day 28. Also, body weight and rectal temperature were stable, and “viral loads of nasopharyngeal and anal swabs were not detectable,” report the authors. “Altogether, these data suggested that the three animals were considered as recovering from SARS-CoV-2 infection, similarly meeting the clinical discharge evaluation criteria,” they write.