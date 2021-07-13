Share on Pinterest Dr. Akay Kaya from the Bahcesaray public hospital vaccination team speaks with residents of Guneyyamac village, Turkey. The expedition set out to vaccinate people aged 65 years or older with the CoronaVac vaccine. BULENT KILIC/AFP via Getty Images Officials have given the CoronaVac vaccine emergency authorization in 37 countries.

Interim results from a phase 3 trial in Turkey suggest that CoronaVac offers 83.5% protection against symptomatic COVID-19.

The results indicate that CoronaVac offers 100% protection against being hospitalized with COVID-19.

However, a more recent analysis using more data brings both of these figures down significantly. In a new study presented at the 31st European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases, scientists report that the CoronaVac vaccine offers 83.5% protection against symptomatic COVID-19, based on interim phase 3 trial results. The scientists also found that the vaccine offers 100% protection against being hospitalized with COVID-19. However, as these are interim results, the degree of certainty over the precise level of protection against hospitalization was relatively low. The findings, which appear in The Lancet, are further good news for the effectiveness of vaccines against SARS-CoV-2.

COVID-19 vaccines Since the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 and its rapid spread around the world, scientists have been racing to produce safe and effective vaccines. Early vaccine candidates — such as the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine — showed positive results, and scientists have shown that they are effective in real-world settings. However, the scale of distributing vaccines globally, the novelty of SARS-CoV-2, and the cutting-edge technology behind some of the current vaccines all mean that further vaccine development is necessary. As Dr. Guido Forni and Dr. Alberto Mantovani, on behalf of the COVID-19 Commission of Accademia Nazionale dei Lincei in Rome, note, “The possibility of having numerous vaccines based on different technologies will allow us to select those that can be most effective in specific phases of the pandemic and different parts of the world.” The CoronaVac vaccine is an inactivated vaccine . This means it contains an inactivated form of SARS-CoV-2, which is unable to replicate itself. Despite this, the immune system is still able to train antibodies based on the inactivated virus. This means that if a person is then exposed to the virus, their body has a better chance of resisting an infection or reducing its severity. CoronaVac has received emergency authorization in 37 countries based on previous results, and it was granted emergency use authorization by the World Health Organization (WHO) on June 1, 2021. However, trials of CoronaVac are ongoing.

Latest evidence The latest results come from a phase 3 trial in Turkey. This was a double-blind randomized placebo-controlled trial involving 10,029 participants who received either two doses of CoronaVac 14 days apart or a placebo. The study participants were volunteers aged 18–59 years. The researchers excluded people who had a history of COVID-19 or used immunosuppressive treatment. People who were pregnant or breastfeeding, had allergies to the ingredients of the vaccine, or had an autoimmune condition were also excluded. The scientists were primarily investigating whether the vaccine could prevent COVID-19 confirmed by a PCR test at least 14 days after a participant’s second vaccination. The follow-up ran for 43 days. The scientists expected follow-up to be longer, but this was stopped when CoronaVac was granted emergency authorization to be used in Turkey. In these circumstances, continuing to give the participants a potential placebo would have been unethical.