A study has found fragments of RNA from SARS-CoV-2 in patients’ stools up to 7 months after their COVID-19 diagnosis.

The presence of viral RNA in the samples correlated with gastrointestinal symptoms, such as abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting as well as runny nose, headache, and body aches.

This study was unable to provide direct evidence of active viral infection, but other lines of evidence suggest that it may occur.

Future research will investigate possible links between ongoing viral infection and the community of microorganisms that live in the gut, or “gut microbiota.”

Scientists estimate that 11–18% of people who are hospitalized with COVID-19 experience gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Studies have detected the RNA of SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, in fecal samples from up to 85% of people in hospital with the disease.

However, until now little has been known about whether people who experience only mild symptoms of COVID-19 also shed viral RNA in their feces, and for how long.

A new study by researchers at Stanford Medical in Stanford, CA, analyzed stool samples from 113 individuals with mild to moderate COVID-19.

They detected fragments of RNA from SARS-CoV-2 in the feces of around half of the participants within a week of their diagnosis.

After 4 months, the scientists were unable to detect viral RNA in oral or nasal swabs from any of the subjects. However, 12.7% of them continued to shed viral RNA in their feces.

Remarkably, 3.8% of all the participants still had viral RNA in their feces 7 months after the COVID-19 diagnosis.

Participants who shed viral RNA in their stool were more likely to have lingering GI symptoms, namely nausea, abdominal pain, and vomiting.

Interestingly, there was no association between diarrhea and the presence of viral RNA.