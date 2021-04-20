Share on Pinterest A psychoactive experimental drug may help protect against skin cancer. Besiki Kavtaradze/EyeEm/Getty Images Squamous cell carcinoma is the second most common skin cancer in the United States.

In a recent study, researchers exposed mice to UVB radiation and treated them with drugs that target dopamine D2 receptors.

The study showed a reduction of squamous cell carcinomas in the treated mice.

While more research is necessary to confirm the findings, this is the first time a study has shown that activating dopamine receptors may help prevent squamous cell carcinoma. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation , squamous cell carcinoma is the second most common form of skin cancer in the U.S., behind basal cell carcinoma. The organization notes that approximately 1.8 million people get a diagnosis of squamous cell carcinoma in the U.S. each year. Taking steps to prevent skin cancer, such as wearing sunscreen and avoiding the sun during the hottest part of the day, is of utmost importance. However, new research indicates that a drug may also help prevent squamous cell carcinoma. A group of researchers at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center (OSUCCC) in Columbus studied a drug called quinpirole, which doctors typically use to treat people with Parkinson’s disease.

Squamous cell carcinoma There are multiple types of skin cancer, including carcinomas and melanomas. Carcinoma cancers are less able than melanomas to spread quickly to other areas of the body, so they typically have a higher survival rate. Carcinoma cancers occur in the epithelial tissue, which is present throughout the body. In addition to being part of the skin, this tissue also makes up the covering and lining of organs in the body, such as the stomach. Squamous cells are part of what makes up the epidermis, which is the outermost layer of skin. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , squamous cell carcinoma is most often due to “overexposure to [UV] light.” In other words, spending too much time on tanning beds or unprotected in the sun can increase the risk of developing skin cancer. “Cancer control experts have been stressing the importance of reducing exposure to the sun and practicing sun-safe habits for many years, but scientific data show us that cumulative damage of UV rays ultimately leads to skin cancer for many people,” says Dr. Sujit Basu, Ph.D., the senior author of the study. Dr. Basu is a researcher at OSUCCC and a professor of pathology at The Ohio State University College of Medicine. “Finding better ways to prevent these cancers from developing is critical to reduce the global burden of this disease,” says Dr. Basu.