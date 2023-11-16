Share on Pinterest Is a low-fat diet helpful in managing MS symptoms? Image credit: Maki Nakamura/Getty Images.

A new study shows people with multiple sclerosis (MS) may experience an improvement in fatigue by adopting a low-fat diet.

MS symptoms including pain or fatigue may improve when patients are following a healthy diet plan.

Experts agree further research is needed to understand the relationship between MS, fatigue, and adopting a low-fat diet.

Previous research supports the idea that eating foods low in fat can improve a person’s overall health, which includes reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease, obesity and cancer.

According to a new study, people with multiple sclerosis (MS) may experience an improvement in fatigue by adopting a low-fat diet. The findings were published in Multiple Sclerosis Journal.

In this randomized controlled trial, researchers examined 39 MS patients who experienced fatigue. They were separated into two groups: 19 people were in the control group and received diet training at the end of the 4-month study.

The other 20 people, the “active” group, received 2 weeks of nutrition counseling and then followed a low-fat diet for 12 weeks. Their blood was tested regularly to observe the health effects.

The group that received nutrition counseling and adopted a low-fat diet showed a great improvement in fatigue, which was measured by the Modified Fatigue Impact Scale. Once per month, participants answered questions for researchers to analyze their ability to concentrate, focus and perform daily physical activities.

“With this randomized controlled study, we are able to show that dietary changes can play a significant role in symptom management in people with multiple sclerosis (MS),” Dr. Vijayshree Yadav, principal investigator and senior author, professor of neurology in the OHSU School of Medicine and director of the OHSU Multiple Sclerosis Center, told Medical News Today.

“Studying that diet can change symptoms in people with MS is a significant finding and adds to the body of literature that diet is important in people with MS. People with MS are constantly asking what kind of diets they should be taking. This study will add scientific validity to these questions,” she added.

Further research is needed to better understand the relationship between fatigue, MS and a low-fat diet, however.

“As the next step we are working on studying the blood collected from these subjects who took part in the diet study,” Dr. Yadav explained. “The blood test will show chemical changes using advanced techniques and may shed light on how fatigue changes in people with MS with low fat diet. We expect to get these results in the next 6 months. Additionally, we plan to conduct more studies to confirm these findings in a larger population of MS in the [United States].”