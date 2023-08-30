Share on Pinterest Some acne-related bacteria on the skin may help improve its function. Sky-Blue Creative/Stocksy

Researchers investigated the effects of acne-related bacteria, C. acnes, on skin barrier health.

They found that C. acnes increases skin lipid production and boosts the skin’s barrier function, keeping it lubricated and increasing antimicrobial activity.

The findings could lead to novel treatments for acne and other skin conditions.

The skin is the human body’s largest organ. It has multiple roles , including temperature regulation, controlling water loss, and protecting against infection by pathogens.

Lipids are essential to the skin’s function. Disturbances to these lipids can lead to skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis. While the skin’s lipid composition provides the skin with an antimicrobial shield, how exactly the skin’s microbiome interacts with its lipid barrier remains unknown.

Cutibacterium acnes (C. acnes) is one of the most common bacterial species on the skin barrier and is thought to play a major role in the development of acne.

However, some research also suggests that C. acnes may contribute to skin barrier homeostasis and inhibit pathogenic bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus.

Meanwhile, other research suggests that C. acnes may produce short-chain fatty acids that inhibit excess levels of bacteria Staphylococcus epidermidis, a common bacteria that is relatively harmless when on the skin but that can become infectious once inside a human host.

Understanding more about how C. acnes influences lipid synthesis on the skin could help researchers develop new treatments for acne and improve skin barrier health.

Recently, researchers found that C. acnes helps balance the skin’s microbiome, reduce water loss from the skin, and increase its resistance to microbial invasion.

Dr. Christopher Bunick, an associate professor of dermatology at Yale School of Medicine, who was not involved in the study, told Medical News Today:

“There is a misconception surrounding acne vulgaris that all lipids, fats, or oils on human skin are bad and make acne worse. This misconception extends to C. acnes, where this bacterium is blamed for acne but not credited for the healthy benefits it provides human skin.”

“Here, we learn that C. acnes produces compounds that stimulate human skin to produce helpful lipids that keep our skin soft, moist, and functioning as a barrier. This work adds to the growing body of literature showing that the human microbiome can act as true symbionts, providing key health advantages to their human host.”

— Dr. Christopher Bunick

The study was published in Microbiology.