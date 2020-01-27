New research shows that artificial intelligence (AI) could someday replace invasive glucose testing. If the technology works, the switch would be particularly significant for individuals with diabetes. Share on Pinterest A new pilot study investigates whether AI might, one day, replace the finger prick test. Some recent reports in the media suggest that the pace of AI development is slowing down. Despite this, AI developers continue to design cutting-edge technology that promises to, someday, make daily life easier for everyone. Certain AI technologies are being tailored to improve treatments for specific health issues. For example, scientists recently developed an AI system that can detect low blood sugar, or hypoglycemia. The researchers hope that this system will enable patients to measure their blood glucose levels without the need for an invasive method called a finger prick test. The team recently published the results of a pilot study in the journal Scientific Reports .

Issues with current methods For many people, measuring blood glucose currently involves pricking a finger with a needle and using a glucometer to take a reading. Other individuals use a continuous glucose monitor (CGM), which measures glucose levels regularly through a thin wire implanted just under the skin. Often, CGMs need to be calibrated twice each day. This process can be difficult of measuring glucose levels can be uncomfortable and inconvenient, especially for children and people who need to test their blood in the middle of the night. As a result, some people are unable to measure their levels as often or as accurately as necessary. The researchers behind the current study hope that a noninvasive method will help improve compliance rates, particularly among those who need to monitor their glucose levels closely, such as people with diabetes. The new AI technology was developed at the University of Warwick, in the United Kingdom, and it can detect hypoglycemia using electrocardiogram (ECG) signals from the heart. In their study, the scientists demonstrated that this new technology is accurate 82% of the time, a rate similar to that of current CGM systems. Senior study author Leandro Pecchia, Ph.D., an associate professor of biomedical engineering at the university, commented: “Our innovation consisted in using [AI] for automatic detecting [of] hypoglycemia via few ECG beats. This is relevant because ECG can be detected in any circumstance, including sleeping.”

How does it work? Hypoglycemia affects the electrophysiology of the heart, and because it has slightly different effects on each individual’s heart, an AI system makes it possible to monitor glucose levels in a highly personalized way. In the recent pilot study, the team used AI to automatically detect nocturnal hypoglycemia from just a few heartbeat signals recorded by a wearable device. The study included healthy individuals, whom the scientists monitored for 24 hours a day for 14 consecutive days. This study was unique because the scientists monitored the participants’ glucose levels individually, whereas previous trials had analyzed results from the participants as a group. The authors believe that their new approach captures the considerable diversity in ECG signals among individuals, which previous trials could not accurately incorporate.