A new study in cell cultures suggests that ivermectin, an existing antiparasitic drug, is able to eliminate SARS-CoV-2 within 48 hours. However, whether this approach is safe and effective in human beings remains to be seen.

As the race toward an efficient treatment for coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19) continues, researchers are experimenting with new and old drugs alike.

A study paper recently published in the journal Antiviral Research indicates that investigators from the Victorian Infectious Diseases Reference Laboratory (VIDRL) and Monash University, both in Melbourne, Australia, may have found a viable treatment: an existing antiparasitic drug called ivermectin.

Ivermectin treats parasitic infestations such as those caused by head lice and scabies. Past research has suggested that it may also be able to fight off some viruses, including HIV-1 and dengue virus.

The researchers behind the present study have now shown, through laboratory experiments in cell cultures, that the drug may combat severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which causes COVID-19.