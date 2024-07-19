Share on Pinterest Research in mice is assessing the potential of an experimental drug that may help reverse diabetes. Image credit: Tatiana Timofeeva/Stocksy. A recent study in mice finds that a two-drug combination may effectively reverse diabetes.

The drugs work by ‘regrowing’ the cells in the pancreas that produce insulin.

In just 3 months, these cells increased in number by up to 700%.

While much more research is needed, the results are promising. A new study, which appears in Science Translational Medicine, investigates an experimental drug combination for the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes. According to the paper, the treatment produced an up to 7-fold increase in the number of cells that produce insulin. It also improved blood sugar control in the animals. The two drugs are exendin-4, which is a GLP1 receptor agonist — a family of drugs commonly prescribed for diabetes — and harmine, which inhibits an enzyme called dual tyrosine-regulated kinase 1A (DYRK1A). Although scientists need to carry out much more research to confirm these benefits, the authors are excited by the prospect. Because people with diabetes commonly take GLP1 receptor agonists already, the authors explain that adding a DYRK1A inhibitor to the mix could be a “simple, inexpensive, and highly scalable approach to diabetes treatment.”

The importance of beta cells in diabetes Beta cells are situated in the mysterious-sounding islets of Langerhans in the pancreas. They are responsible for creating, storing, and releasing insulin. In people with type 1 diabetes, these cells are almost entirely absent, and in those with type 2 diabetes, their number is greatly reduced – by around 40–60%. While effective diabetes drugs are available, none help restore beta cells. Medical News Today spoke with one of the new study’s authors, Adolfo Garcia-Ocaña, PhD, chair and professor in the Department of Molecular & Cellular Endocrinology at City of Hope, CA. He explained how they “ previously showed that several different inhibitors of an enzyme in beta cells called DYRK1A can induce the proliferation of adult human beta cells in a tissue culture dish for a few days.” Beta cell proliferation is a process in which beta cells divide and become more numerous. Other research also showed that DYRK1A inhibitors can increase the number of beta cells via a second mechanism: differentiation. This is where progenitor cells, which are similar to stem cells, are converted into fully functioning beta cells. So, DYRK1A inhibitors have a two-pronged approach: They encourage progenitor cells to fully develop into beta cells and existing beta cells to divide and multiply. Although this seems promising, according to the authors of the new study, “there is some doubt whether this will translate into clinically relevant increases in human beta cell mass.” Other questions are also outstanding. For instance, scientists do not know whether DYRK1A inhibitors can help improve the survival of beta cells. This is an important question — if beta cells divide more rapidly but do not survive, they will be of little help. Similarly, it is not clear whether these drugs can improve blood supply to the islets of Langerhans. This is another important question, as evidence suggests that restricted blood supply to the islets may impair insulin release from beta cells. It may also hamper their survival.

‘Hope for future regenerative therapies’ for diabetes To investigate whether DYRK1A inhibitor harmine and the GLP-1 agonist exendin-4 support beta cell health, the scientists turned to a mouse model. They transplanted human islets containing beta cells into the kidneys of live mice that lacked an immune system. For 3 months, the scientists gave the mice harmine and exendin-4. By the end, the beta cells had increased in number significantly. Beta cell function also improved, as did glycemic control. Garcia-Ocaña told us that this combined effect of increased proliferation and differentiation are “aspects not seen this far by any drug tested” and that “the therapeutic implications of this drug combination for diabetes treatment are significant.” There were also “hints” that the drug combo might enhance blood supply to the islets, which the authors believe may be the driving force behind the beta cell increase. The scientists measured these benefits in mice with normal blood sugar control and mice with “severe diabetes.” Importantly, the mice did not experience hypoglycemia (low blood sugar levels), which can be fatal. MNT also contacted Carel Le Roux, MBChB, MSC, FRCP, FRCPath, PhD, expert advisor to Lindus Health, and Director of the Metabolic Medicine Group at University College Dublin in Ireland. “The combination of a DYRK1A inhibitor with exendin-4 increased human beta cell mass in vivo by four- to sevenfold in diabetic and nondiabetic mice over 3 months and reversed diabetes,” said Le Roux, who was not involved in the study. “This is the first time scientists have developed a drug treatment that is proven to increase adult human beta cell numbers in vivo. This research brings hope for the use of future regenerative therapies to potentially treat the hundreds of millions of people with diabetes,” Garcia-Ocaña noted in a press release. Le Roux is also hopeful about the future: “If these results can be demonstrated in humans, it may allow patients with early evidence of beta cell failure to be rescued. It may also be transformative for the care of patients at risk of type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes.”