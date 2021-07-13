Share on Pinterest Light micrograph of human salivary gland, mucus cells, and a duct. Ed Reschke/Getty

Mucus coats the body’s internal surfaces, where it acts as a barrier against pathogens and a food source for friendly bacteria.

Its main constituents are mucins — proteins studded with sugar molecules in distinct patterns that determine how the mucus interacts with beneficial and pathogenic microorganisms.

Scientists have now created a cell-based platform for producing these mucins with specific properties to order.

Researchers could use the platform to develop mucin-based treatments for viral and bacterial infections.

Mucus is a slimy material with a wide range of vital functions at the interface between the body and the outside world.

It coats the cells that line the lungs, gut, and genital tract, where it provides a barrier against noxious substances and acts as a lubricant.

In the gut, as in the other body surfaces, mucus also serves as a gatekeeper, excluding pathogens and admitting beneficial microorganisms.

The main constituents of mucus are mucins, which are proteins decorated with distinctive patterns of sugar molecules.

These not only provide a food source for bacteria, but can also act as anchors to hold them in place when they bind to molecules in bacterial cell walls called adhesins.

By binding to the adhesins of pathogens, mucins secreted into fluids such as saliva and tears can prevent these microbes from clumping together. Mucins can also dissolve the pathogens’ “biofilms.”

Biofilms are an aggregation of bacteria that have collaborated to form thin coatings on teeth and other tissue surfaces. In some cases, biofilms can have a negative impact on health.

The patterns of sugar molecules on mucins therefore play a vital role in determining how the body interacts with microorganisms.

Mucins are tricky to isolate and study, however, so our understanding of how they work has been limited.

Now, a team of researchers has developed a way to create human mucins that display particular patterns of sugar molecules.

A team led by researchers at the Copenhagen Center for Glycomics can now genetically program laboratory cultures of human embryonic kidney cells to produce mucins that bind to specific bacterial adhesins.