Folates (vitamin B9) that are important early in life may pose difficulties for people from middle age onward, according to a new study.

The study found that reducing folate consumption in older mice allows them to more easily switch between night and day modes of metabolism, or from burning fats to burning carbohydrates.

Although folates are linked to healthy blood, older mice in the study showed no signs of developing anemia.

The study constitutes early research in this area but follows similar results in yeast cells and worms.

A new study suggests that while consuming folates is considered healthy for everyone — and it clearly benefits the young — it may result in metabolic issues for older individuals.

The study of mice from Texas A&M University’s AgriLife Research found that lower levels of folates, the naturally occurring form of vitamin B9, facilitated the transition from sleep metabolism to waking metabolism.

When mice and people sleep, their metabolisms are focused on burning body fat. During waking hours, the task at hand is burning carbohydrates for the energy needed to perform the day’s activities.

The current study supports the researchers’ findings in a previous study in which they used methotrexate to limit folate consumption in yeast cells, and also reduced folate intake in the worm C. elegans. Both yeast and worms lived longer than the controls who consumed typical amounts of folates.

In the current study, a cohort of middle-aged mice — 52 weeks old — were placed on either a standard diet or a folate-deficient diet.

The researchers found no evidence of anemia in their folate-deprived group, meaning they somehow still had sufficient red blood cells. They also observed no reduced viability or reduced body weight. Males in this group, in fact, weighed more than their standard-diet counterparts.

The study did not explicitly explore the effects of late-life folate reduction on longevity since all mice were euthanized at 120 weeks. However, males on both diets and females appeared to have similar life expectancies.

The study is published in Life Science Alliance.