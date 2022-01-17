Share on Pinterest A recent study investigates the interaction between pancreatic fat and type 2 diabetes. Rob and Julia Campbell/Stocksy

In type 2 diabetes, the quantities of insulin the body produces to regulate blood sugar levels are insufficient.

A new lab-based study suggests a surprising role of fat in maintaining insulin production by the pancreas in conditions of excess sugar.

A cycle of fat storage and mobilization in the pancreas may preserve the organ’s ability to make insulin.

The finding could explain how intermittent fasting might help prevent and treat type 2 diabetes.

Insulin is a hormone that the pancreas produces to regulate the amount of sugar circulating in the blood.

In diabetes, this regulatory mechanism starts to break down either when the pancreas fails to produce enough insulin or when the body’s tissues become resistant to the hormone’s effects.

Over time, uncontrolled high blood sugar resulting from diabetes can lead to blindness, kidney failure, strokes, and lower limb amputation.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) , in 2019, diabetes caused 1.5 million deaths worldwide.

More than 95% of people with diabetes have type 2 diabetes, which is largely the result of physical inactivity and excess body weight.

Scientists have reached a consensus that high blood sugar levels damage beta cells in the pancreas — the cells that make insulin — but the part that fat plays is more controversial.

Findings from a new lab-based study suggest that fat stores in the pancreas may help maintain insulin secretion and slow the onset of diabetes.

This research may provide a possible explanation for the benefits of exercise and intermittent fasting as strategies to prevent and treat type 2 diabetes.

The study indicates that a cycle of fat storage in pancreas cells after mealtimes, followed by the breakdown of fat in the hours before the next meal, may help maintain insulin production.

The research, led by scientists at the University of Geneva Medical Centre in Switzerland, appears in the journal Diabetologia.