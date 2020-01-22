A new study finds that low-fat diets slightly reduce levels of serum testosterone in men. At this stage, it is unclear whether the differences are clinically meaningful. Share on Pinterest A recent study investigates how dietary changes might influence testosterone levels. Testosterone deficiency occurs when a male’s body does not produce enough serum testosterone. Though exercise and weight loss can combat this deficiency, a study published in The Journal of Urology suggests that the type of diet matters. The new study finds that men following a low-fat diet may have lower serum testosterone levels than those with different diets.

About testosterone deficiency Scientists have linked a deficiency of this hormone to a variety of health issues, including: reduced bone mass

erectile dysfunction

diminished energy and sex drive

sleeping difficulties

mood swings

reduced semen

increased body fat

hair loss

hot flashes

reduced testicle size

changes in cognition In addition, there is evidence of a possible connection between low testosterone and chronic conditions such as high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. Low serum testosterone levels may also contribute to certain aggressive types of cancer. While in some cases the deficiency results from an identifiable cause, its source often remains unknown.

The latest research While weight reduction can lead to an increase in testosterone levels, in some cases it has the opposite effect. Precisely why losing weight can help resolve low serum testosterone is unclear. Hoping to shed light on this issue, the researchers behind the recent study have investigated the potential influence of fat intake on testosterone. They write: The authors of the study began with the intention of assessing the effects of four diets on testosterone: a low-fat diet, as defined by the American Heart Association (AHA)

a Mediterranean diet, which involves a high intake of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains and a minimal intake of animal protein and dairy products, and thus animal fats

a low-carbohydrate diet, as defined by the AHA

a nonrestrictive diet The researchers analyzed data sets from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey . The relevant data had been collected during three periods: 1999–2000, 2003–2004, and 2011–2012. For the survey, men aged 18–80 had submitted a 2-day dietary history and undergone serum testosterone testing. Overall, the researchers analyzed data from 3,128 men. While 457 men from this group had followed a low-fat diet and 764 had followed a Mediterranean diet, only two had followed a low-carbohydrate diet. The researchers therefore excluded this diet from their analysis.