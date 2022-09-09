Share on Pinterest Chemotherapy can impact the brain in the long term. Could MS drugs help offset this side effect? Image credit: SKC/Stocksy

Life expectancy after diagnosis with cancer has increased in recent decades, due to advances in treatments.

Many people who have had cancer treatment experience the side effects from chemotherapy, including cognitive effects dubbed “chemo brain.”

A new study has proposed a new mechanism underpinning chemo brain, and identified an existing drug that could be repurposed to treat it.

Over half of people who receive a cancer diagnosis now can expect to live over a decade after this diagnosis, largely due to improvements in cancer treatments.

However, treatment for cancer includes surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy, all of which can cause damage to the body while fighting cancerous cells. These treatments can therefore have mental and physical health consequences for patients that can last for years after treatment has stopped.

The cognitive effects of chemotherapy are well known and can be debilitating for some, earning it the moniker “chemo brain.” Estimates suggest that as many as half of the people who undergo chemotherapy experience this side effect.

Dr. Arif Kamal , oncologist and chief patient officer of the American Cancer Society, told Medical News Today in an interview that in the past 10 years, the life expectancy of a person diagnosed with metastatic bowel cancer had more than doubled. This trend meant that while people were living longer, they were also living longer with symptoms that could be debilitating.

“Chemo brain is a really good example where I’ve had patients say to me, ‘you know, I’m really glad you cured [me].’ But this chemo brain is so bad, it really makes me question, was it all worth it?’ And that’s hard to hear, right? Because what you’re hearing is people saying, ‘I’m glad I’m alive but at the same time, my life is so different now. Am I sure, it was all worth it?'” – Dr. Arif Kamal

As with many cognitive problems, it has been unclear what underpins chemobrain, making it difficult to identify and design drug treatments, until now.

A team of researchers at Saint Louis University, MO, has uncovered a potential mechanism behind the neuroinflammation and oxidation that could lead to chemo brain. They say the identification of this mechanism could also point to a potential drug treatment.

