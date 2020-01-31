Hundreds of thousands of people worldwide have cervical cancer, which currently has a high mortality rate. However, specialists and the World Health Organization (WHO) argue that within the next 100 years, we may be able to eradicate this form of cancer altogether. Share on Pinterest Researchers affiliated with the WHO argue that if the world’s countries put in place the right preventive measures, they could eradicate cervical cancer. According to the WHO, in 2018 — the latest year for which data are available — there were an estimated 570,000 new cases of cervical cancer globally. They also note that this form of cancer has a high mortality rate, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. However, applying the right preventive measures could significantly lower this rate. Now, two separate studies that appear in The Lancet argue that cervical cancer could become a distant memory within the next 100 years. The studies — conducted by researchers affiliated with The WHO Cervical Cancer Elimination Modelling Consortium — outline the measures that they advise different countries to apply when it comes to preventing cervical cancer. The consortium was co-led by Prof. Marc Brisson from Université Laval’s Faculty of Medicine in Québec, Canada.

Vaccines and screenings are a must In one study , the researchers predict that vaccinating girls from low- and middle-income countries against the human papillomavirus (HPV) could lead to an 89.4% reduction in cervical cancer cases over the next century. HPV is a widespread virus and most people who are sexually active experience an HPV infection during their lifetime. Usually, HPV infections pass on their own, without any significant effects on a person’s health. However, in more severe cases, the virus can cause genital warts and cancer — and it is the top risk factor for cervical cancer. However, getting vaccinated against HPV can prevent these possibilities. Currently, the National Cancer Institute (NCI) recommend that children get vaccinated against HPV when they are around age 11–12. They also note that people can receive the vaccination as early as age 9. However, the NCI note that most — though not all — people may receive the vaccine up to age 45. In the first study, Prof. Brisson and his colleagues also argue that with adequate vaccination, low- and middle-income countries could avert an estimated 61 million cases of cervical cancer up to 2120. They also say that getting screened for this type of cancer twice in one’s lifetime can reduce its incidence by 96.7%, and avert 2.1 million new cases. The team also predicts that in countries that successfully put into effect an HPV vaccination policy, it may be possible to achieve the full elimination of cervical cancer at some point between 2055–2102. Furthermore, “introducing twice-lifetime screening” into the mix could hasten the eradication of cervical cancer by as much as 11–31 years. “For the first time, we’ve estimated how many cases of cervical cancer could be averted if WHO’s strategy is rolled out and when elimination might occur,” says Prof. Brisson.