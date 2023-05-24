- More than 1 billion people around the world are affected by obesity.
- Researchers from the Istituto Auxologico Piancavallo IRCCS have found that whole-body cryostimulation may be a useful add-on treatment for obesity.
- Scientists found that the treatment helped improve cholesterol and blood fat levels, reduce waist circumference, and lower blood sugar levels.
More than
Treatments for obesity normally include lifestyle changes such as eating healthier foods and exercising more. Additionally, doctors may prescribe
Now, researchers from the Istituto Auxologico Piancavallo IRCCS at San Giuseppe Hospital in Oggebbio, Italy argue that whole-body cryostimulation may be a useful additional treatment for obesity.
The scientists found that whole-body cryostimulation helped improve cholesterol and
This research was recently presented at the European Congress on Obesity (ECO) held in Dublin, Ireland.
Cryostimulation — also known as cryotherapy — is a type of treatment using extremely cold temperatures.
During whole-body cryostimulation, a person sits or stands inside an enclosed chamber. While inside, the chamber is cooled using liquid nitrogen.
Depending on the type of chamber and therapy, the temperature inside the chamber can range anywhere between -166 to -256 degrees Fahrenheit (
For years, whole-body cryostimulation has been used to help athletes
Additionally, whole-body cryostimulation is now being researched as a therapy option for conditions such as
It remains experimental, and the limited evidence in support of its effectiveness means it is not a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved treatment. In addition, both the
For this study, Dr. Jacopo Fontana, a scientific researcher in the Research Laboratory in Biomechanics, Rehabilitation and Ergonomics at the Istituto Auxologico Italiano Piancavallo IRCCS at San Giuseppe Hospital in Oggebbio, Italy, and lead author of this study, and his team recruited 29 study participants.
All of them had BMIs
Study participants were non-randomly allocated to either a group receiving 10 2-minute whole-body cryostimulation sessions over a 2-week period, or a control group receiving the same intervention at non-cryostimulating temperatures.
Upon analysis, the research team found while both study groups experienced decreased levels of triglycerides, total cholesterol, and HDL and LDL cholesterol, the decrease was twice as much in the group receiving whole-body cryostimulation.
“We were not surprised by this result, but we were more surprised to see such an effect already at -55 degrees, which means that already at that temperature cryostimulation exerts an effect, albeit weaker,” Dr. Fontana told Medical News Today.
Additionally, the scientists found that, while blood glucose levels and waist circumference measurements decreased in both study groups, they lowered much more in the whole-body cryostimulation group.
“We were surprised to see an effect as early as -55 degrees,” Dr. Fontana commented.
“These results further emphasize the importance of temperature. In fact, this study suggests that lower temperatures might induce not only a stronger effect but also a long-lasting modulating effect on the autonomic nervous system and on the metabolic and hematological profile.”
– Dr. Jacopo Fontana
Dr. Fontana said although the study participants were already participating in a multidisciplinary rehabilitation program, whole-body cryostimulation may help people with poor adherence to rehabilitation protocols due to pain and inflammation due to its rapid anti-inflammatory and exercise-promoting effects.
“Its effects on mood, sleep, and
“Improvements in fat and blood glucose were particularly evident, but larger controlled studies are needed in the future to define the cryochamber temperature, duration, and frequency of exposure specific to the obesity condition and tailored to maximize benefits for this population,” Dr. Fontana added.
MNT also spoke with Dr. Mir Ali, a bariatric surgeon and medical director of MemorialCare Surgical Weight Loss Center at Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, CA, not involved in the study, about this research.
He said that some researchers have been thinking for a while now that cold can help stimulate different types of
“It doesn’t seem like a practical solution for significant weight loss,” Dr. Ali continued. “Maybe an adjunct to other modalities like diet, exercise, surgery, medications, but I don’t think in and of itself, by itself, it would be a feasible weight loss solution.”
“The majority of weight loss, no matter what we do, is the diet,” he added. “We have to still change the diet, still need to make significant lifestyle changes to be able to see significant results.”
According to Dr. Fontana, the team decided to study the effect of whole-body cryostimulation on obesity because the effects of thermal stress on the physiological responses of the human body present unique features that could potentially be further exploited as an add-on treatment in the management of this condition.
“A growing body of work suggests that whole-body cryostimulation could play a role as an adjuvant therapy in various conditions of rehabilitation interest, as it can act as a ‘training method’ for the autonomic nervous system, a novel anti-inflammatory and antioxidant treatment with beneficial effects on body composition and adipose tissue,” he told MNT.
This is not the first time cryostimulation has been
And another study in 2015 found that whole-body cryostimulation aids in lowering