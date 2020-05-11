A phase II clinical trial has found that a combination of three drugs — interferon beta-1b, lopinavir-ritonavir, and ribavirin — plus standard care is successful in treating mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19.

This three-drug combination also shortens the duration of viral shedding — that is, the period during which the virus is detectable in a person’s body and transmissible to others.

The results of the new multicenter, prospective, open-label, randomized trial now appear in the journal The Lancet .

The researchers recruited 127 participants between February 10 and March 20, 2020. These participants came from six hospitals in Hong Kong, China, where doctors had tested them for SARS-CoV-2 and obtained positive results.

On average, 5 days passed between the onset of symptoms and the start of treatment with the drug combination.

The team randomly assigned 86 of the participants to a group that received the combination and 41 of the participants to a control group.

In the combination group, participants took a combination of “lopinavir 400 [milligrams (mg)] and ritonavir 100 mg every 12 [hours], ribavirin 400 mg every 12 [hours], and three doses of 8 million international units of interferon beta-1b on alternate days.” The treatment lasted for 14 days.

In the control group, participants took lopinavir 400 mg and ritonavir 100 mg every 12 hours, also for 14 days.