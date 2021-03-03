Share on Pinterest Five key proteins in a person’s blood may predict their risk of developing severe COVID-19. Thana Prasongsin/Getty Images

A study suggests that among people hospitalized for COVID-19, blood levels of five proteins are higher in those who will go on to require critical care.

These proteins are associated with a type of immune cell that may promote excessive inflammation and blood clotting in the lungs.

Some of the same proteins are at elevated levels in people with obesity.

If further studies confirm the findings, the discovery could lead to new tests and treatments for severe COVID-19.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , about 81% of people with COVID-19 develop only mild or moderate symptoms , such as fever and a cough.

However, about 14% of all patients go on to develop breathing difficulties and low blood oxygen levels.

Approximately 5% become critically ill and may need treatment in an intensive care unit for acute respiratory distress and multiple organ failure.

Previous research has implicated the following risk factors in the development of severe COVID-19:

immune signaling molecules called cytokines

two types of immune cell: monocytes and macrophages

a blood-clotting factor

However, it remains unclear why some people with severe illness recover while others become critically ill.

In a new study, researchers at Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, CT, showed that levels of five protein biomarkers in the blood of COVID-19 patients in the hospital strongly predict who will become critically ill.

All five proteins play a role in the activation of another type of immune cell, known as a neutrophil.

“If a diagnostic test [for these biomarkers] could be ordered early, it could give us a better sense of who is more likely to become critically ill and will benefit from a higher level of care and consideration for therapies that affect the immune system early on in their hospitalization,” says lead author Dr. Hyung Chun, M.D., associate professor of cardiovascular medicine and pathology and director of translational research at the Yale Pulmonary Vascular Disease Program.

“Many of these drugs do carry potential side effects, and these tests may help identify those patients who would benefit the most,” he adds.

The study paper appears in the journal Blood Advances.