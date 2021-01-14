New research shows that in COVID-19 patients admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), episodes of brain dysfunction are more common and prolonged than normally associated with severe respiratory failure.

Based on the study’s findings, critically ill COVID-19 patients experienced brain dysfunction for an average of 12 days.

“This is double what we see in non-COVID ICU patients,” says Brenda Pun, DNP, RN. Pun, who works at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN, is co-first author on the study with Dr. Rafael Badenes, Ph.D., of the University of Valencia in Spain.

The researchers say elements of the disease itself may be responsible for this heightened risk. However, they found evidence that some clinicians are not using current protocols designed to reduce brain dysfunction. Instead, they have reverted to using outdated and potentially harmful treatment strategies associated with increased incidences of delirium and coma.

“It is clear in our findings that many ICUs reverted to sedation practices that are not in line with best practice guidelines, and we are left to speculate on the causes,” says Pun. “In the process, key preventive measures against acute brain dysfunction went somewhat by the boards.”

This finding means ICU healthcare professionals need to ensure they are following current critical care guidelines to reduce the risk of brain dysfunction.

The results could also inspire doctors and researchers to develop new ways to lessen ICU-related brain dysfunction in critically ill COVID-19 patients.

The study appears in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.