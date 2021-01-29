Share on Pinterest 1230772276 GRANT HINDSLEY/Getty Images

Researchers estimate a rate of 11.1 cases of anaphylaxis for every million first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Anaphylaxis is a life threatening allergic reaction that some people have after exposure to a specific substance, such as venom or a particular food or medication (including vaccines).

Symptoms include difficulty breathing and swallowing, facial swelling, and a rapid heart rate.

Scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reviewed reports of adverse reactions to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the United States shortly after the FDA authorized its use on December 11, 2020.

There were 21 confirmed cases of anaphylaxis among reports to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) between December 14 and 23, 2020.

Over the same period, about 1,893,360 people in the U.S. received their first dose of this vaccine. This equates to 11.1 cases of anaphylaxis for every million doses.

Out of the 21 people who experienced anaphylaxis, four were hospitalized, with three needing intensive care. The treatment of the remaining 17 people took place in an emergency department.

At the time of reporting to VAERS, 20 of the patients had left the hospital or recovered. There were no reported deaths.

Of the 21 individuals, 17 (81%) had a documented history of allergies, and seven (33%) had experienced anaphylaxis in the past.