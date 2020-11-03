A recent reflection on the literature has found that people with noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), such as hypertension, diabetes, and chronic heart and lung conditions, are doubly worse off during the ongoing pandemic. Share on Pinterest Image credit: hsyncoban/Getty Images All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. Researchers from Australia, Nepal, Bangladesh, and India have collaborated on a consideration of the literature relating to COVID-19 and NCDs. They identified some important general trends and made recommendations for a holistic approach to helping people with preexisting conditions. The researchers have found that NCDs and the COVID-19 pandemic affect each other adversely.



People with NCDs have a higher risk of severe COVID-19. At the same time, various aspects of the pandemic increase the risk of developing these diseases. On the one hand, people with NCDs are more likely to have serious consequences if they develop COVID-19. On the other, their socioeconomic circumstances and access to healthcare can be adversely affected by public health responses. The authors of the survey advocate a “syndemic perspective” when managing the treatment of people with NCDs during the ongoing pandemic. Stay informed with live updates on the current COVID-19 outbreak and visit our coronavirus hub for more advice on prevention and treatment.

What is a syndemic? The term “ syndemic ” — short for “synergistic epidemic” — was coined in the 1990s. It refers to the interaction of socioecological and biological factors leading to adverse outcomes. During syndemics, people with NCDs are more exposed to risk factors such as mental health issues, lack of access to health services, and poverty. According to the present research, published in Frontiers in Public Health, the COVID-19 pandemic has developed into a syndemic by mid-June 2020. This is due to factors including loneliness, financial insecurity, and restricted access to healthcare. For example, due to a loss of income, people are more likely to cut food expenses and may have poorer diets as a result. Or, people with mental health issues may experience exacerbated symptoms because of isolation. For people living with NCDs, factors like these can increase the risk of severe COVID-19 and worsen their preexisting conditions.

How COVID-19 and NCDs interact The aim of lead author Uday Narayan Yadav — a Ph.D. student at the University of New South Wales, in Sydney, Australia — and the team was to focus on low- and middle-income countries, though they also included supporting references from other countries. They highlight some evidence to support the idea of a higher proportion of malnutrition and psychological problems among people with NCDs. The researchers then hypothesize that people with preexisting conditions who live with more social and economic deprivation are less likely to access health services during the pandemic. Some measures that aim to reduce the spread of the virus responsible for COVID-19, such as lockdowns, quarantines, and physical distancing, have made it more difficult for people to access health services for other conditions. A World Health Organization (WHO) survey of data from 155 countries found that 53% of these countries had partially or completely impaired services for people with NCDs. Studies have also found that negative coping mechanisms, such as the use of tobacco and consumption of unhealthy processed foods, have increased during the pandemic, leading to further risks. These and similar issues could lead to the worsening of preexisting conditions, which could lead to increased hospitalization and high societal costs. To tackle the problem, the authors recommend that public health responses to the pandemic take into account not only individual health issues but a combination of preexisting conditions and socioeconomic status. This is what they mean by a syndemic perspective.