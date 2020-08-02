The coronavirus pandemic has caused an increase of hostility in the United States toward Asian Americans.

The current pandemic highlights that immigrant minorities have experienced hate crimes due to an infectious disease.

According to a new study, the arrival of COVID-19 has brought with it a resurgence of hate crimes against Asian Americans. Angela Gover, Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice from the University of Colorado in Denver, led the study.

The study explains that this is not the first time that an American public frightened by an infectious disease has sought to blame immigrant minorities.

During previous U.S. infections, some people referred to cholera as the “Irish disease.” Some people blamed Jewish people for the spread of consumption, or tuberculosis (TB), Irish and Jewish people for yellow fever, and Italian immigrants for polio.

During the 1900 outbreak of bubonic plague in San Francisco, Chinese residents in Chinatown were kept away from everyone else. Many people today are unaware that the “Spanish Flu” did not originate with Spanish people or in Spain.

“The U.S. has seen a recurring history of socially entrenched racism towards Asian Americans with spikes occurring during historical times of crisis, including during the coronavirus pandemic,” write the authors.

“Moreover, racist attitudes have been reinforced by institutional-level support, thus promoting a culture of ‘othering’ towards Asians in America, once again. COVID-19 is a public health crisis, not a racial matter. It does not discriminate along racial lines and nor should we.”

According to the study, in late March 2020, the FBI, mindful of attempts to label COVID-19 as the “Chinese Flu” or the “Kung Flu,” alerted law enforcement agencies to be on “heightened alert for bias-motivated incidents.” The agency’s concern was warranted, write the study’s authors: