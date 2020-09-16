Research suggests that an antibody fragment, or “nanobody,” can neutralize SARS-CoV-2. The authors also say that it is possible to produce the nanobody cheaply and at scale, making it a promising candidate for the widespread prevention of COVID-19.

As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, the search for an effective vaccine against the disease continues.

A recent report provides encouraging results for a vaccine candidate under development in Russia, but there are still no data showing that any vaccine can prevent COVID-19.

It could be months, if not years, before a vaccine reaches the general population.

In the meantime, however, scientists are busy looking for an effective treatment to mitigate symptoms or, even better, to prevent infection from occurring in the first place.

In a new study in the journal Nature Communications , a group of researchers from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden describe one such treatment.

They outline the production of an antibody fragment that binds strongly to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein to neutralize the virus.

They also say that it is possible to produce the fragment cheaply and at scale, and that it has good potential as an antiviral agent against the new coronavirus.