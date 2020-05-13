The cheap, simple-to-use test could miss as many as 4 in 10 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection. However, its developers argue that as part of triage for suspected cases, the test could help conserve scarce resources for more sensitive laboratory testing.

At the time of writing, SARS-CoV-2 — the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 — has infected 4.2 million people worldwide and caused more than 291,000 deaths.

One of the main weapons being used to curb the spread of the virus is testing for infection.

But the capacity of healthcare systems to carry out the most sensitive, reliable laboratory test for the virus is limited, and there have been worldwide problems with the supply of reagents. In addition, it can take 1–2 days for results of a lab test to come back.

Easy-to-use point-of-care tests, which give a result in under 30 minutes without the need to send the sample to a lab, offer a cheap alternative.

The tests are based on a monoclonal antibody that latches onto a viral antigen, which is a characteristic part of a protein on the surface of the virus.

Compared with lab-based testing, point-of-care tests are less sensitive. They are more likely to miss cases of the infection, giving a result known as a false negative.

Nonetheless, as part of a triage system, point-of-care tests could take some of the pressure off hospital laboratories at the peak of an outbreak by rapidly screening large numbers of people who may have symptoms consistent with a SARS-CoV-2 infection.

In advice issued on April 8, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) backed the use of such tests in principle, providing that their effectiveness can be established:

“If any of the antigen detection tests that are under development or commercialized demonstrate adequate performance, they could potentially be used as triage tests to rapidly identify patients who are very likely to have COVID-19, reducing or eliminating the need for expensive molecular [lab-based] confirmatory testing.”