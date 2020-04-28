A recent study suggesting that the novel coronavirus accumulates in the testes has gained significant media attention. In this article, we see how experts have responded to the theory. Share on Pinterest A recent paper theorizes that SARS-CoV-2 might accumulate in the testes. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. In their paper, the authors of the study suggest that the testes might act as a reservoir for SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. Here, we find out what other scientists think of this idea. Although there has been wide coverage of the research, the theory has some significant problems, as the comments below outline. Firstly, we will briefly summarize the study and its findings. The paper has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal, but it is available on a preprint server called MedRxiv.

What happened in the study? Earlier research has shown that males are significantly more likely to die due to COVID-19 than females. The authors of the recent study wanted to investigate why this disparity between sexes exists. They theorized that males might take longer to clear the virus from their body than females. To investigate, they recruited 68 participants aged 3–75 years. Of these, 48 were male, and 20 were female. As they expected, in this small group of participants, the scientists found that females cleared the virus, on average, 2 days sooner than males. Next, they wanted to understand why it might take longer for males. SARS-CoV-2 needs a specific receptor to enter human tissue. This receptor, called angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), appears in several regions of the body, including the lungs and testes. The scientists examined various tissue sites and noted that the expression of ACE2 was particularly high in the testes. Conversely, they found very little ACE2 expression in ovarian tissue. The authors end their abstract with a theory: “High expression of ACE2 in testes raises the possibility that testicular viral reservoirs may play a role in viral persistence in males and should be further investigated.”