A study of pediatric COVID-19 patients finds that children have a higher viral load than hospitalized adults and may contribute to the spread of COVID-19 more than previously thought.

Research indicates that children may transmit COVID-19 at a higher rate than previously thought.

As schools in the United States plan for reopening — with some opening already — some people have growing concerns surrounding children’s ability to spread COVID-19.

Parents have voiced concerns that children may pass on the disease to more vulnerable members of the household, while in some states, teachers have protested the re-openings on the basis of safety.

Instances of schools closing soon after re-opening due to reports of positive COVID-19, and a recent report from the American Academy of Pediatrics describing some 339,000 cases of COVID-19 among children in the U.S., has fuelled these concerns.

This latest evidence contradicts earlier statements made by some governments and public health officials that children are at low risk from COVID-19.

To help clarify the situation, a team from Massachusets General Hospital in Boston has assessed the nature of the disease in children, evaluating viral burden, susceptibility to disease, and immune response in 192 patients seen at the hospital.

The study is the most comprehensive research of COVID-19 pediatric patients to date, and it appears in the Journal of Pediatrics.