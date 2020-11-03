An infusion of immune cells from people who have recovered from COVID-19 could shield those with compromised immune systems from the infection responsible for the disease, a lab-based study of cellular cultures suggests.

People who have recently received a bone marrow or organ transplant or are undergoing cancer treatment have reduced immunity. This makes them especially vulnerable to infections with viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19.

The Cellular Therapy Program at Children’s National, a hospital in Washington, D.C., uses a technique called “adoptive immunotherapy” to protect those with weakened immune systems from viruses including cytomegalovirus and the Epstein-Barr virus.

The technique involves isolating T cells that target the virus from the blood of someone recovering from the infection. After the cells have been cultured in a lab, healthcare providers inject them into people with weakened immunity, protecting them from the infection.

A team from Children’s National has now investigated the potential of adoptive immunotherapy to protect against COVID-19.



This preclinical research involved testing the immune capabilities of T cells from individuals recovering from the illness.

“We found that many people who recover from COVID-19 have T cells that recognize and target viral proteins of SARS-CoV-2, giving them immunity from the virus because those T cells are primed to fight it,” says Dr. Michael Keller, a pediatric immunology specialist who led the study.

“This suggests that adoptive immunotherapy using convalescent T cells to target these regions of the virus may be an effective way to protect vulnerable people, especially those with compromised immune systems due to cancer therapy or transplantation.”

These individuals’ vulnerability to infection can prevent or delay the treatments they need.

“This approach could serve as a viable option to protect or treat them, especially since their underlying conditions may make vaccines for SARS-CoV-2 unsafe or ineffective,” says Dr. Catherine Bollard, director of the hospital’s Center for Cancer and Immunology Research.



Dr. Bollard is also the senior author of the new study, which has been published in the journal Blood.