The origin of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is uncertain because it contains a large number of mutations that are rare in other known human variants.

The most popular theory is that Omicron evolved during a protracted infection of an individual with a compromised immune system.

Scientists at the Chinese Academy of Sciences now report that they have found a pattern of mutations in Omicron that is typical of a virus that has infected mice.

They believe SARS-CoV-2 jumped from a human to a mouse in mid-2020, then back into a human in late 2021.

They say it is unlikely that the intermediate host was a laboratory mouse.

On November 24, 2021, scientists in South Africa revealed that they had discovered a worrying new variant of SARS-CoV-2.

They reported that the variant was spreading very rapidly in southern Africa and contained a large number of unusual mutations likely to make the virus more infectious than previous variants.

Within days of the scientists’ announcement, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that the new variant, called Omicron, was a variant of concern.

Confirming the scientists’ early fears, by early January 2022, Omicron was driving an unprecedented surge in cases worldwide.

Many of the mutations that health experts identified in Omicron are rare among previously sequenced variants of the virus.

This presents a puzzle for scientists because there are no known intermediate variants to reveal how Omicron evolved. It is almost as if the new variant appeared “out of nowhere.”

There are three alternative theories for the origin of Omicron:

The variant evolved undetected in a population somewhere in the world where there was little COVID-19 surveillance and sequencing.

It evolved in someone who remained with the infection for an unusually long time because their immunity was compromised, perhaps as a result of a concurrent HIV infection or treatment with an immune-suppressing drug.

It evolved in an animal population before a human acquired the virus.

The second theory is the most popular among virologists and epidemiologists.

However, some experts have argued that other viruses, such as the influenza virus, tend to become less infectious over time in individuals with compromised immune systems.

They cite evidence that while such viruses evolve adaptations to their host’s immune system, they accumulate other mutations that make them less able to cause infections in other people.

However, Omicron appears to be more infectious than all previously known variants.