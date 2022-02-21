Share on Pinterest New research examines the role of the placenta in SARS-CoV-2 transmission. Kemal Yildirim/Getty Images Cases of mother-to-fetus transmission of SARS-CoV-2 are low, but rates of stillbirth nearly double if pregnant women develop COVID-19 during pregnancy.

Though the risk of stillbirth increases for women who contract SARS-CoV-2 while pregnant, many mothers and their babies are fine.

Previously, researchers understood very little about the mechanisms leading to stillbirths in pregnant people with COVID-19 or how the pregnant body responds to SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Two recent studies looking at the placentas of women who had COVID-19 while pregnant have attempted to shed some light on the effect of the virus on this organ and on maternal and perinatal outcomes following SARS-CoV-2 infection. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was unclear how the virus affected pregnant people and their fetuses. At first, though many pregnant people who contracted SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, had a mild form of the disease, it soon became clear from a cohort study in England that pregnant women who contracted the virus were more likely to have a stillbirth and other adverse outcomes. In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) later confirmed this, saying that the risk of stillbirth nearly doubled for women who developed COVID-19 while pregnant. Additionally, the CDC reported that this likelihood was even higher during the Delta variant surge. Pregnant people who contract certain viruses, such as rubella, cytomegalovirus, herpes, and more recently, Ebola and Zika, have an increased risk of stillbirth, mostly through the fetus acquiring the infection in the uterus. However, the mechanism behind the increase of stillbirths for pregnant people with COVID-19 was unknown. Now, an international study of placentas of babies stillborn to women who had COVID-19 has proposed that rather than fetal infection, the effect of the virus on placentas can be responsible for causing deaths of fetuses and newborn babies from a lack of oxygen. The study was an international effort by 44 researchers in 12 countries, led by Dr. David A. Schwartz, M.D., MS Hyg., a perinatal pathologist and medical epidemiologist based in Atlanta, GA. The results appear in the journal Archives of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine. "We wanted to understand the mechanisms of fetal demise and neonatal deaths in women who had COVID-19 and infected placenta," he told Medical News Today in an interview.

Studying placentas As part of the effort, researchers studied sixty-four placentas from stillborn fetuses and four from babies who had died very soon after birth. To the authors’ knowledge, all of the women affected were unvaccinated. The stillbirths occurred at an average of 30 weeks of gestation. The researchers collected data on the mothers’ health, weighed the placentas, and visually studied them. They also took samples for microscopic tissue analysis and checked some for the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. They found that all 68 placentas had increased fibrin deposition and villous trophoblast necrosis, which refers to cell death. Fibrin is a protein often found at sites of bleeding or tissue damage. It can cause stiffening and death of the tissue, and deposits of this in the placenta can reduce the amount of oxygenated blood circulating through the placenta. The trophoblast is the protective cell layer of the placenta. Sixty-six placentas also had chronic histiocytic intervillositis, an unusual inflammatory condition. These three findings together are termed “SARS-CoV-2 placentitis,” which reduced the blood flow and oxygen in the placenta and led to low oxygen levels in the fetus. Ultimately, this caused the death of placental tissues in all 68 of the placentas studied. An average of 77% of the placenta was destroyed by these processes, which the researchers believe to be responsible for the death of the fetuses and newborns from a lack of oxygen. An examination of 30 autopsies showed some fetuses with the virus, but there was no evidence that SARS-CoV-2 involvement of the fetus had a role in causing these deaths. “[Other viruses] typically harm the fetus by crossing through the placenta, infecting the fetal body, and then causing pathology changes in the fetal organs. And the classic example, of course, is Zika virus, which causes central nervous system injury and malformation syndromes in the developing fetus,” explained Dr. Schwartz. “But what we’re seeing in these cases of mothers who had [SARS-CoV-2] infection while pregnant — who then had placentas that were infected — is this uniform finding from case-to-case of SARS-CoV-2 placentitis, which is a very destructive abnormality that, in most cases, is destroying the majority of the placenta.” – Dr. Schwartz “And when that occurs, it prevents blood flow, both from the fetus and the mother through the placenta, and is significantly hampering oxygen exchange between the mother’s bloodstream and the fetal bloodstream, and as a result, we believe these fetuses are becoming hypoxic,” said Dr. Schwartz.