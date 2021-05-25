Share on Pinterest New research reviews potential links between male sex hormones and susceptibility to severe COVID-19. Rattanakun Thongbun/EyeEm

The European Society of Endocrinology updated its advice about the interplay between hormones, metabolism, and COVID-19.

The statement reviews evidence of the additional risks for people with diabetes, obesity, low vitamin D levels, and pituitary, adrenal, and thyroid disorders.

It also explores why males are more susceptible than females to severe COVID-19 and discusses the treatment potential of drugs that block male sex hormones.

Finally, the statement provides reassurance that COVID-19 vaccination is safe for people with hormone-related (endocrine) disorders.

Early in the pandemic, it became clear that males are more susceptible than females to severe COVID-19 and have a higher risk of death from the disease.

Among the proposed reasons are higher rates of smoking among males and a greater reluctance to wear a mask, but there may be a more fundamental, biological explanation.

SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, exploits two membrane receptors called ACE2 and TMPRSS2 to break into its host cells.

Research suggests that androgens — that is, male sex hormones — increase the production of these receptors in the cells that line the airways of the lungs, which may make it easier for the virus to infect lung tissue in males.

Other lines of evidence that implicate male sex hormones include the observation that male pattern baldness, which is caused by high circulating levels of dihydrotestosterone (DHT), is associated with severe COVID-19 in males.

Intriguingly, clinical trials suggest that drugs for treating prostate conditions and male hair loss, which reduce the production of DHT or block the hormone’s receptors, may speed the recovery of people with COVID-19.

Leading endocrinologists from Spain, Turkey, and Italy have reviewed the latest evidence on male hormones and several other hormone-related risk factors for COVID-19 in a position statement for the European Society of Endocrinology.

The statement updates a previous statement that the society published in March 2020, early in the pandemic.

The authors write that physicians should exercise caution when prescribing testosterone — in particular, androgen replacement therapy for male hypogonadism in older patients.

They also review the evidence and issue advice for a range of other endocrine conditions, including vitamin D insufficiency, diabetes, obesity, adrenal insufficiency, and issues related to the pituitary and thyroid glands.