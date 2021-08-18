Share on Pinterest A passenger wears a face mask while waiting to board the Metro C Line light rail train during rush hour traffic in Los Angeles, CA, on July 16, 2021. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

A study has found a clear correlation between stronger state interventions to control the spread of COVID-19 and fewer deaths from the disease.

Being neighbors with a state that imposed weaker interventions, however, tended to cancel out the benefits of strong control measures.

Travel between jurisdictions with tough regulations and those with weaker regulations may partly explain the effect.

The scientists behind the study believe that a more uniform federal response to the pandemic would have saved more lives.

Around the time the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020, countries such as China, South Korea, Singapore, Japan, and some European nations were already imposing nationwide control measures.

By contrast, throughout 2020, the United States government implemented no federal interventions to control the spread of the disease.

Rather, individual states decided what control measures to take and when, such as restricting public gatherings, closing schools, and imposing stay-at-home orders.

Researchers have now investigated how effective these state-level “non-pharmaceutical interventions” (NPIs) were between March 2020 and March 2021.

They have reported their findings, which have not yet gone through the peer-review process, in a preprint on medRxiv.

The research was a collaboration between the School of Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh, PA, and the Department of Statistics and Data Science at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, PA.