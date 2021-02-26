Share on Pinterest New research in cells shows the drug bepridil holds promise for treating COVID-19. filadendron/Getty Images A recent study shows that bepridil — a drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating heart angina but currently voluntarily withdrawn due to cardiac side effects — may be highly effective in treating COVID-19.

The researchers tested 55 different FDA-approved medications. As many as 29 of these showed promise, and six were found to reduce activity of a crucial enzyme that helps the virus replicate .

. Bepridil was the most potent of these drugs.

The study authors recommend beginning preclinical investigations in animals to test the efficacy and safety of the drug. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. The clock keeps ticking for the researchers trying to find ways to combat SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. It has been almost a year since the virus was declared a pandemic. In that time, more than 111 million people have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, and nearly 2.5 million people have died from it. Finding ways to reduce the spread of the virus and developing a vaccine for it is essential for reducing cases. Another component in dealing with the deadly pandemic is finding medications that can treat active infections. A research team from Texas A&M University in College Station believes that a drug called bepridil may be effective at treating patients with COVID-19. The study was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America. Stay informed with live updates on the current COVID-19 outbreak and visit our coronavirus hub for more advice on prevention and treatment.

COVID-19 treatments Over the past year, scientists have studied the role many FDA-approved drugs play in reducing COVID-19 symptoms, and only a couple of them have shown any promise. Remdesivir, a drug used in people with Ebola, was the first drug approved by the FDA to treat COVID-19. The drug can slow replication of the virus in the body, reducing recovery time from 15 to 10 days. Another drug with prior FDA approval for other purposes that can be helpful in treating COVID-19 is dexamethasone, a corticosteroid used to reduce inflammation in the body. This medication is prescribed to some patients with the virus who are suffering from respiratory issues. Ever since doctors began prescribing dexamethasone to patients with COVID-19, the death rate in these patients has gone down. While the FDA granted emergency approval for the drug hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, they have since revoked that approval. Additionally, the FDA warn that there are safety issues in using this drug to treat COVID-19.