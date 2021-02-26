Subunit vaccines use a small part of a pathogen to train our immune system to fight off future infection. They cannot cause disease but may need the addition of other chemicals for the vaccine to trigger a strong immune reaction.

Share on Pinterest Karen Duce/Getty Images

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vaccines equip the immune system to recognize future infections with pathogens. Some vaccines use the whole pathogen to do this, but others only use one part.

Subunit vaccines, such as the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine candidate, usually contain either a protein, a polysaccharide — a sugar molecule, or a combination of the two from a pathogen. They are safe because they cannot cause disease.

Because these vaccines contain only a small part of the pathogen, they are less likely to produce strong side effects. However, they are also less likely to create long-lasting immunity.

Therefore, many subunit vaccines contain adjuvants , chemicals that scientists add to the vaccine to elicit a robust immune response.

It is possible to create longer-lasting immunity by combining the small part of the pathogen with an adjuvant. Some subunit vaccines also require booster doses to ensure lasting protection from the disease.

Examples of subunit vaccines are the whooping cough and hepatitis B vaccines.