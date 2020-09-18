In a new study, researchers found that almost 5% of COVID-19 patients discharged from emergency rooms upon initial presentation were admitted within 72 hours. Those older than 60 and those with an abnormal chest X-ray, a fever, or hypoxia had a higher risk.

Share on Pinterest A new study looks at how many people are admitted for COVID-19 treatment only after a second emergency room visit.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic is one of the greatest challenges that the global healthcare system has recently faced — the workforce has been spread thin, and many countries have reported shortages of beds in intensive care units, ventilators, and personal protective equipment.

Most people with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 who visit the emergency room are eventually discharged and sent home. This is to preserve the necessary resources for admitted patients and because people tend to prefer recovering at home, if doing so is safe.

Emergency room staff make the difficult decision to send a person home only after determining which people have the greatest need for hospital care.

While people with severe illnesses receive swift attention, doctors and nurses usually encourage those with mild symptoms of COVID-19 to go home.

However, the unpredictable nature of the disease makes it difficult for emergency staff to tell which people need to be admitted to the hospital.

Early reports have revealed that many people with COVID-19 only develop severe symptoms several days after testing positive. A person may then develop breathlessness and pneumonia, blood clots, acute kidney injury, and inflammation of the heart muscle, an issue called myocarditis.

Overall, researchers and doctors are still in the dark about which people with COVID-19 will end up needing hospital care after being sent home from the emergency room.