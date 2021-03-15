Share on Pinterest The variant, which scientists first sequenced in the U.K., seems to be more lethal, according to a new study. TOLGA AKMEN/Getty Images

A new variant of SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, was first detected in the United Kingdom in September 2020.

The variant, called B.1.1.7, is known to spread more easily than older variants of the virus.

A new study adds to evidence that B.1.1.7 is also more deadly than previous variants.

Compared with older variants, the new variant caused around 64% more deaths in pairs of individuals matched for factors such as age, gender, and ethnicity.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

In early September 2020, scientists detected a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the south-east of England that is more transmissible than older variants.

By the end of 2020, the new variant — called B.1.1.7 — had spread across the United Kingdom and accounted for three-quarters of all infections.

To date, the new variant has spread to at least 94 countries worldwide, including the United States, where there have been more than 3,000 confirmed cases.

A previous study, reported by Medical News Today, found that B.1.1.7 is associated with a 35% higher mortality rate among those who test positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the community.

However, research at the University of Bristol and the University of Exeter in the U.K. now suggests that the increased mortality risk may be as much as 64%.

The scientists compared the mortality rates for 54,906 matched pairs of participants who tested positive for older variants of the virus or B.1.1.7 in community testing.

To account for other factors that could affect mortality risk from COVID-19, the scientists matched each pair of participants for the following:

age

sex

ethnicity

deprivation level

location

date of positive test

All the participants tested positive between October 1, 2020, and January 29, 2021, and the researchers followed them until February 12, 2021.

According to their analysis, patients with a B.1.1.7 infection were between 32–104% more likely to die from the infection within 28 days of a positive test.

The most likely increase in mortality risk with the new variant is close to the middle of this range, at around 64%, say the researchers.

This equates to an increase in the number of deaths from 2.5 to 4.1 per 1,000 people who test positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the community.

The study appears in the BMJ .