Share on Pinterest TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

In September 2020, scientists identified a more contagious variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in southern England.

An analysis now suggests that the risk of dying for people who contract the new variant is around 35% higher compared with those who acquired preexisting variants.

Other researchers caution that the results are preliminary and that the new variant may simply be passing on to a greater number of vulnerable people.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the United Kingdom, there have been more COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 population than in any other country. The U.K. also has the highest daily mortality rate in the world.

One of many factors contributing to the country’s exceptionally high death rate may be the emergence of a new, more contagious variant of the virus, first identified in September 2020 in Kent, southeast England.

The variant, officially known as B.1.1.7, has become the dominant variant of the virus in the U.K. and has spread to many other countries.

Several studies have found B.1.1.7 to be more transmissible than older variants of SARS-CoV-2. However, scientists remain unsure whether it causes more severe disease.

An unpublished analysis by epidemiologists at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine now suggests that, regardless of age, gender, or ethnicity, B.1.1.7 is more likely to cause death than preexisting variants.

Overall, the analysis by lead researcher Dr. Nicholas Davies and his colleagues found that people in the community with a suspected B.1.1.7 infection are 35% more likely to die compared with those who had an older variant.

In absolute terms, this would mean that for males aged 70–84 years with a SARS-CoV-2 infection, their risk of dying from the illness within 28 days increases from 4.7% for infections with an older variant to more than 6% for B.1.1.7.

For males aged 85 or older with COVID-19, their risk of dying increases from about 17% to nearly 22% with the new variant.

The study, which has not yet gone through the peer-review process, has been uploaded to the MedRxiv preprint server.