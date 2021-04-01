Share on Pinterest Could COVID-19 affect hearing? FatCamera/Getty Images

A review of published evidence has found associations between SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID-19 — and tinnitus, hearing loss, and vertigo.

Possible causes include infection of nerves, autoimmune damage, and blood clots.

The findings are preliminary, because most of the reports of hearing and balance problems rely on patient questionnaires and medical records rather than diagnostic tests.

Among the common symptoms of long COVID are dizziness, tinnitus, and ear pain, according to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence in the United Kingdom.

Other viral infections — including rubella, measles, and cytomegalovirus — are known to cause hearing problems, but research into possible links between COVID-19 and hearing issues remains at an early stage.

In June 2020, specialists at the Manchester Centre for Audiology and Deafness (ManCAD) in the U.K. reviewed seven studies that hinted at a link between hearing and balance, or audiovestibular, problems and COVID-19.

At that time, however, the quality of the evidence supporting a possible association was poor.

The same researchers have now updated their review to include 56 studies published in 2020.

Although the evidence remains tentative, the researchers have estimated the prevalence of audiovestibular problems among people who have recovered from a SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Their analysis suggests that around 14.8% of patients experience tinnitus, or “ringing in the ears,” 7.6% have hearing loss, and 7.2% have rotatory vertigo, which is a sensation of spinning.

The review appears in the International Journal of Audiology.