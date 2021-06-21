Share on Pinterest The director of the National Reference Center for Invasive Fungal Infections, Oliver Kurzai, holding in his hands a petri dish containing the yeast Candida auris. Nicolas Armer/picture alliance via Getty Images

Doctors in Brazil report a rapid rise of drug-resistant Candida auris (C. auris), a potentially fatal fungal infection, in a hospital where patients with COVID-19 are treated.

Cases of drug-resistant C. auris have been increasing in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that outbreaks may be related to changes in infection control practices, including limited availability of gloves and gowns, or reuse of these items.

Brazil has reported its first cases of a potentially fatal fungal infection called Candida auris (C. auris) that is becoming increasingly resistant to antifungal drugs.

The country had been on high alert for the emerging infection since 2016, when the first outbreak in the Americas was reported in Venezuela.

Outbreaks soon followed in Colombia, Panama, Chile, and the U.S., but there were no cases in Brazil until December 2020, shortly after a second wave of COVID-19 began in the country.

Researchers led by Arnaldo Colombo, M.D., Ph.D., head of the Special Mycology Laboratory at the Federal University of São Paulo, analyzed samples from the first two cases. Both occurred in the COVID-19 intensive care unit of a hospital in Salvador, northeast Brazil.

The hospital has reported nine further cases of infection or asymptomatic colonization by the fungus.

In March 2021, Dr. Colombo and his colleagues reported in the Journal of Fungi that the fungus remained highly susceptible to antifungal drugs.

However, since then, they have detected a steep increase in the resistance of C. auris to fluconazole and a class of antifungal drugs called echinocandins in samples from the hospital.

“In the case of C. auris present in samples recently isolated in Salvador, for example, the dose has to be four to five times larger than the dose used to inactivate the isolate cultured in December 2020,” says Dr. Colombo.

No other cases have been reported in Brazil, but Dr. Colombo believes there are grounds for concern.

“The species quickly becomes resistant to multiple drugs and isn’t very sensitive to the disinfectants used by hospitals and clinics,” he says.

“As a result, it’s able to persist in hospitals, where it colonizes health workers and ends up infecting patients with severe COVID-19 and other long-stay critical patients.”