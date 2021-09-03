Share on Pinterest New research suggests that a combination of two monoclonal antibodies can be an effective COVID-19 treatment. William Taufic/Getty Images

A new study finds that a combination of two monoclonal antibodies can help high-risk COVID-19 patients avoid being hospitalized.

In a study involving nearly 1,400 people with mild to moderate cases of COVID-19, significantly fewer individuals receiving antibody treatment required hospitalization.

Monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 are most effective when people receive the treatment early, according to some experts.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date.

A new study from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, finds that people who contracted the novel coronavirus and are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 can avoid hospitalization if doctors treat them with a combination of two monoclonal antibodies approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

People with SARS-CoV-2 infection who got the monoclonal antibodies treatment were significantly less likely to require hospitalization than the participants who did not receive the treatment.

This is not the first investigation by the Mayo Clinic into the use of monoclonal antibodies as a means of helping high-risk people avoid hospitalization for COVID-19.

A previous study tested the effect of bamlanivimab, a treatment that had shown promise but whose use, in combination with another monoclonal antibody etesevimab, has been paused due to the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Still, lead author of the study, Dr. Raymund Razonable, of the Mayo Clinic, said:

“Once again, this real-world study suggests that when patients who are at high risk due to a range of comorbidities contract a mild or moderate case of COVID-19, this combination of monoclonal injections gives them a chance of a nonhospitalized recovery. In other words, they recover safely at home.”

Avoiding hospitalization may be especially important in the face of current infection rates. Dr. Razonable told Medical News Today:

“Monoclonal antibodies are intended to prevent patients from progressing to severe illness, and this strategy keeps the patients outside the hospital, thereby helping to reduce the burden to the overwhelmed hospital system, especially during the surge period, such as with the ongoing Delta surge.”

The study appears in EClinicalMedicine .