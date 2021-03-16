Share on Pinterest New research finds that mRNA vaccines reduce asymptomatic COVID-19 cases. FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

People with SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, who show no symptoms may account for more than half of all transmission cases of the disease.

A new study helps alleviate concerns that people who have been vaccinated may still be vulnerable to symptom-free, or “asymptomatic,” COVID-19 and will, therefore, spread the virus to others.

The study suggests that people who have had two doses of a messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine are 80% less likely to develop asymptomatic COVID-19 than people who have not been vaccinated.

Clinical trials of approved COVID-19 vaccines, including mRNA vaccines, suggest that they prevent 70–95% of symptomatic cases.

However, there remains some uncertainty about whether or not the vaccines protect people against “asymptomatic,” or symptom-free, COVID-19.

This is a crucial question because researchers estimate that more than half of all transmission cases of SARS-CoV-2 are from people who are not showing any symptoms.

Therefore, governments and officials who are planning the safest way to ease restrictions need to know whether or not people who have been vaccinated can still experience asymptomatic infections.

A new study by researchers at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, now offers reassurance that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines provide a high degree of protection against asymptomatic infection.

Their analysis suggests that the risk of such an infection is 79% lower among those who received a first dose of either vaccine more than 10 days previously, compared with people who have not been vaccinated.

The researchers estimate that protection from asymptomatic infection is slightly better after a second dose of either vaccine, at 80%, compared with people who have not been vaccinated.

The research now appears in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases.