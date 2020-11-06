A small observational study has found no evidence that osteoporosis drugs increase the risk of getting COVID-19. The research hints that some of the drugs may even reduce the risk.

In people with osteoporosis, progressive reductions in bone density increase the risk of fractures. The condition tends to affect older people, and its incidence among females increases following menopause.

Researchers have yet to directly test the possible effect of drug treatments for osteoporosis on a person’s risk of developing COVID-19. Influential health organizations, such as the American College of Rheumatology , recommend that people continue taking their medications as usual.

Now, researchers led by a team from the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute, in Barcelona, Spain, have analyzed data from 2,102 patients who received treatments for osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, and fibromyalgia at the hospital.

The mean age of the patients was 66.4 years, and 80.5% were female. Around 64% had osteoarthritis, 44% had osteoporosis, and 27% had fibromyalgia.

The researchers compared the incidence of COVID-19 in these patients between March 1 and May 3, 2020, with the incidence in Barcelona as a whole over the same period, during the first wave of infections in Spain.

The age-adjusted incidence rate for COVID-19 was 3.7% in the general population of Barcelona, compared with 4.7% for this group of patients. However, when the researchers focused on the subset of 914 patients with osteoporosis, they found a lower rate of infection: around 3%.

The data appeared to show that some drugs increased COVID-19 risk, some decreased it, and others had no effect. However, this was an observational study, rather than a clinical trial, and the group sizes were too small to draw any definitive conclusions.

